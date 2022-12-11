Apple pie is a true friend of health. Its main ingredient is a fruit that is a mine of health. It is rich in water but also important vitamins such as A, C, B1, B2, PP. It is a very simple dessert to make and perhaps for this reason it is also very loved by everyone. We carry with us many memories related to our childhood.

Eating apple pie: this is what happens to our body

How many still don’t remember the days that saw us eat apple pie as children when grandma prepared it. If we had to find a definition for this delicious recipe, we could say that it is the sweet of childhood, of yesterday but also of today.

We said that apple pie is simple to prepare. It can be eaten for breakfast but also as a snack. It is a light and tasty dish that can also be enjoyed at the end of lunch or to close the dinner. The recipe that we propose includes ingredients that are found at home because they are those of our grandmother when we were little.

For the dough, whisk the eggs and gradually add sugar, milk and melted butter. Incorporate the flour and finally the yeast.

When you have a homogeneous mixture, half a peeled apple cut into small pieces is mixed. For those looking for a more delicious dough, they can add raisins or chocolate chips. Put everything in a pan. Cut the apples into thin slices and place them all over the surface. Sprinkle everything with a little granulated sugar.

Leave to cook in the oven for 45 minutes. At the end you will have a delicious dessert. One serving contains 673 calories, 92 grams of carbohydrates, 15 of proteins and 26 of fats. You always have to eat it very carefully and not to overdo it. Apples are good for cholesterol. They also fight tumors thanks to the triterpenoids found in their peels.