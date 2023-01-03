Broccoli is a fresh and good vegetable that is good for your health because it is rich in many nutrients. This is why it is worth adding them to your diet as they contain important vitamins and minerals such as vitamin K, beta carotene, folic acid, potassium, calcium, vitamin A, copper and zinc but also lots of fiber which makes them good for the digestive tract.

Eating broccoli in a pan: this is what happens to our body

The name broccoli in Italian means “the flowering crest of a cabbage” because they are a giant flower made up of countless small flowers. If the plant were left in the ground these tiny flowers would continue to mature until they explode into a multitude of yellow flowers before developing into seeds.

Over 600 studies have shown that the “sulforaphane” found in broccoli may be the most potent cancer-fighting compound on earth. Although broccoli has a myriad of health benefits, they are not miraculous because there is no single food that guarantees good health as this depends on many other factors.

Pan-fried broccoli is a seasonal side dish that goes well with main courses of meat and fish.

Broccoli generally tends to lose a good amount of nutritional properties when cooked. When they are cooked, as with other vegetables, the vitamin C is dispersed in the water and for this reason it is very important not to continue boiling them for a long time. For this reason, nutritionists recommend eating raw broccoli.

In truth, as well as being a food suitable for all seasons, pan-fried broccoli can also be introduced as a meal to consume several times a week. Certainly we must not overdo some condiments such as salt in particular because we all know that it is especially bad for people suffering from hypertension. A pathology that is aggravated more by foods such as salt.