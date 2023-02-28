For a very long time in Italy, as well as in the rest of the world, a large percentage of the population did not have particularly refined and expensive foods such as meat at their disposal, for this reason a large part of the traditional cuisine that corresponds to common standards still makes use of cheap but also nutritious foods like broccoli and eggs.

Eating broccoli and eggs: this is what happens to our body

These are two extremely different foods but complementary in many respects.

In fact, broccoli corresponds to one of the most common and widespread forms of vegetable in our country, an authentic compendium of very beneficial substances ranging from iron, protein and mineral salts content, as well as vitamins while the calories are very low, as well as the fat intake which is practically absent.

It is a food suitable for anyone in practice, being made up largely of water and has a high satiating power and an effective ability to significantly reduce cholesterol and to bring beneficial effects to those suffering from problems related to nutrition.

Eggs also contain many proteins as well as unsaturated fats and mineral salts, all substances useful for cell turnover but also for muscle tone. But they are also a source of vitamin D, vitamin B12 and selenium, all substances useful for keeping the defenses of the immune system high.

Together, especially when boiled and not fried, they can provide an important nutrient source that is suitable for virtually any form of diet.