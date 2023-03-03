Il burro is a food that contains 250 mg of cholesterol for every 100 grams of product: this is a truly enormous quantity if we consider that this is the maximum daily dose of cholesterol that an adult can consume without having too many problems. eat of raw butter every day and without any limit, therefore, it can be very harmful to our health.

Consuming about 10 grams of raw butter every day, on the other hand, can also be healthy since it can become a great antioxidant, which helps keep our arteries healthy. This is why everything always depends on the quantity of foods we eat, especially as regards the quantity of raw butter which is consumed throughout the day.

Is eating raw butter good or bad?

We can clearly see that in some cases, consuming raw food is really good for our health and makes us feel light. Raw fruits and vegetables, for example, have a higher amount of water and therefore promote good health hydration. Raw butter also has many enzymes that help digestion but also a large amount of mineral salts and important vitamins.

Also, the raw butter, generally, it helps detoxify the organism also because it is rich in fibers which favor intestinal well-being and the reduction of cholesterol; it is also satiating and consequently helps in weight loss and being rich in antioxidants, it manages to counteract the aging of cells.

Thus, we can state that butter is eaten directly raw and in very small quantities it’s good because it has various properties that protect the body from diseases, improving the metabolism and the entire immune system. THE saturated fats they contain good cholesterol which therefore reduces the bad one and are particularly rich in vitamins such as A, D and K as well as minerals such as zinc and copper.

This explains why some studies have shown that butter eaten raw and in small doses could be able to protect against breast cancer and cancer to the colon thanks to the excellent presence of linoleic acid.