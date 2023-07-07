This is what happens to the body when you suppress a bowel movement

Suppress the bowel movement: From time to time there is no other way – but that’s a mistake. Read here about the consequences of suppressing the need for a toilet.

Actually, you really need to go to the toilet right now – that often happens in the most stupid situations. Then many suppress the bowel movement.

But this is a mistake that can bring bad consequences. Stomach pain and flatulence are harmless consequences. Leaving feces in the intestines for too long can have far worse effects.

Suppress bowel movements: This results in digestive problems and pain

At some point, the feces have to get out of the intestines. The body wants to get rid of it as quickly as possible and signals this to you.

As long as the droppings are not removed, nothing can follow from above. The intestine is blocked and cannot fulfill its task.

If the intestines are not emptied in time because you suppress the bowel movement, digestive problems can occur. Flatulence, a feeling of fullness or even nausea can be the result. And there is another problem: faeces not only contains nutritional components, but also pollutants – and this is exactly why it should not remain in the intestine for long.

Never suppress a bowel movement

The feces can also harden. The bowel movement can then become painful. If you have harder bowel movements, you have to push harder, which can result in hemorrhoids. An anal fissure cannot be ruled out either, as the intestine is very sensitive.

That’s why you should go to the toilet as soon as possible if you really have to – holding back for long is not good for the body and can cause unpleasant problems.

