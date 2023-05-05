this is what happens to your body

Beer is one of the most drunk drinks in the world and in Italy it is consumed so much that many brands arrive in supermarkets. Beer is drunk particularly when eating to accompany food. Beer should always be drunk in moderation because it is alcoholic and for this reason if taken in large quantities it can cause serious health problems. This is why experts advise never to exceed, as with all alcohol, just by drinking beer but always enjoying it in moderation.

Drinking beer without exaggerating brings many benefits to our health. For example, beer contains some vitamins and various mineral salts that can have a diuretic effect on our body. Good beer also contains hops and we all know that it has some flavonoid types that have anticancer properties. In particular, some research has shown that it contains xanthumol which seems to inhibit the proliferation of tumor cells in some types of carcinomas. However, this substance is not found in all types of beer but only in those with a high hop content. Finally, not everyone knows that beer could also prevent osteoporosis.

Some people, especially those dealing with diabetes, wonder if they can drink beer too. In reality, diabetics should not drink beer between meals because in this case fasting alcohol could inhibit the liver’s ability to produce glucose. In these cases, severe episodes of hypoglycemia could also occur, particularly in those people who make insulin. For this reason, diabetics should not exceed with beer.

One problem to be very careful about is when you drink beer. If drunk after lunch or dinner it could contribute to good digestion. Some scientific studies would also confirm this. Drinking beer especially after a meal helps digestion as it stimulates the secretion of gastric acid. Of course we must always repeat that all this occurs when we do not drink too much because otherwise all benefits are lost. But what happens, however, when beer is drunk right before eating?

In conclusion we can say drinking beer on an empty stomach is never a good thing because most of the alcohol passes rapidly from the stomach to the small intestine to be absorbed in good quantities into the bloodstream. In short, drinking large quantities of beer before eating and on an empty stomach can be very dangerous. Those who really want to drink beer before eating should always pay attention to some symptoms such as nausea and in this case it is necessary to immediately stop drinking it.