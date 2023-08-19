This is what happens when you drink lemon water every morning

Lemon water gives you a great start to the day. The drink is a real all-rounder. It not only helps with weight loss, but also makes the skin glow. Read here why you should drink lemon water every morning.

To cool down on hot days or to get your circulation going in the morning: lemon water is known as a healthy, light refreshment and thirst quencher.

The drink can also help with weight loss and improve the skin.

Lemon water is good for digestion

Immediately after getting up in the morning, a glass of lukewarm lemon water stimulates digestion, so that you not only start the day refreshed, but also get your metabolism going.

Lemons are among the alkaline foods, although their pH is acidic due to the vitamin C and ascorbic acid they contain.

However, the fruit acids are quickly broken down in the body. According to this, alkaline substances predominate, such as the minerals potassium and magnesium – which is why the lemon is referred to as alkaline-forming.

The lemon water thus helps to protect the body from overacidification – this makes you more vital, alert and healthier.

The dietary fiber pectin is also contained in abundance. In combination with the body’s own juices, this is extremely beneficial for digestion. This makes lemon water an effective remedy for constipation, but it also helps against diarrhea.

The antibacterial effect of the lemon water also benefits the intestines – the formation of unwanted bacteria is prevented.

Lemon water stops cravings

The saying “sour is fun” is actually true when it comes to lemons. The high vitamin C content ensures that the body releases hormones such as serotonin and norepinephrine.

They put you in a good mood and also promote the breakdown of fatty acids and fatty tissue – fatty foods can be digested better. The draining potassium also declares war on the pounds.

Another plus point for the figure: If you drink warm lemon water regularly, this reduces the desire for sweets. In addition to pectin, the sour to bitter taste of the fruit is responsible for this.

Radiantly beautiful skin thanks to lemon water

But the skin also benefits from the refreshing drink. Lemons support the body in collagen production because they contain a lot of vitamin C. The collagen makes the skin elastic and makes it appear youthfully firm.

In addition to elasticity, the detoxifying effect of lemon water also ensures a healthy glow that makes the skin radiant. Skin blemishes and even acne can also be reduced in this way.

As a carrier of antioxidants, lemons also support the body in cell protection. Free radicals that can negatively affect the skin, the antioxidants in lemon water are trapped and rendered harmless.

Drinking it regularly, lemon water significantly supports the signs of skin aging, e.g. B. Age spots and wrinkles are reduced.

Lemon water – real metabolism booster

If you want to benefit from lemon water, you should simply mix half a lemon with a glass of warm water every morning before breakfast and enjoy. This boosts the metabolism enormously and makes you just as awake as coffee.

Tip: If the lemon water is too sour, you can sweeten it with a little agave syrup.

Lemon water is also an ideal alternative on hot days: it provides new supplies of precisely those vital substances that are particularly important in the heat. It is also a welcome change from still water.

