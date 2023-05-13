This is what makes the new nail trend in spring 2023!

Every woman knows it – a new and chic manicure is the icing on the cake of every outfit and is always fun. For us personally, there is hardly anything nicer than leaving the nail salon with freshly painted nails. Whether classic French nails, playful flowers or delicate pastel colors – the nail designs for spring are more versatile and exciting than they have been for a long time and transform our hands into great eye-catchers. But there’s a new nail trend in town that looks as delicious as it sounds, and it’s soon to be taking over social media. Feminine, minimalist and really classy – Strawberry Milk Nails are the new favorite of all fashionistas and have already taken our hearts by storm. But enough talking – call the nail salon today and discover your new favorite look below.

Strawberry Milk Nails: This is what defines the nail trend in spring 2023

We already know minimalist clean nails as a nail trend in spring 2023. But this new look calls out to our favorite childhood drink, strawberry milk. Strawberry milk nails are officially a thing and already being hailed as THE trend in gel nails – and with good reason. In the warmer months, pink is an integral part of our wardrobes and the romantic shade now also adorns our fingernails. Strawberry Milk Nails are, so to speak, a variant of the popular Milkbath Nails, which were already very popular last year. The look has the same creamy touch, but instead of white, our nails are painted a soft pastel pink.

No elaborate designs or patterns – Strawberry Milk Nails are characterized by a simple elegance and that’s what it’s all about. Beautiful and well-groomed always look beautiful and sometimes it’s the smallest things that make the biggest impact. Think of Strawberry Milk Nails as an excellent choice for your 2023 wedding nails.

Make Strawberry Milk Nails yourself

Why we love the nail trend? You don’t need an appointment at the nail salon to get the look. First, prep your nails by filing them into the desired shape and removing the cuticles. Next, apply a light coat of basecoat. Then the nails are painted in a creamy pink shade and finally sealed with a layer of top coat. And voilà – it’s that easy to achieve Strawberry Milk Nails! If the classic variant is too simple for you, you can spice up the manicure to your heart’s content. How about some glitter or rhinestones for an extra touch of glamour? Or as timeless French Nails for a polished and classy look? Strawberry Milk Nails are the perfect base for a wide variety of nail designs and always look gorgeous!