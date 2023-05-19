Home » This is what matters in the gym: Rethink training
Health

This is what matters in the gym: Rethink training

by admin

Alexander Pürzel is a sports scientist at the University of Vienna. He conducts research in the field of movement science and biomechanics. To date, the 39-year-old has published six books on training planning and movement analysis. Pürzel advises fitness studios on the construction of equipment and equipment for the clubs. As a member of the Austrian national squad, he took part in world and European championships in powerlifting and won gold and silver medals.

Mr Pürzel, why should I go to the gym?

You don’t have to. One should ask oneself: What do I need to do something good for myself or to achieve certain goals? Fitness centers may provide the means to do this. But you can also get enough of these funds elsewhere – if you want. An advantage of a fitness center is that the offer is huge and the price is relatively low. Disadvantages are the often many people or the access routes. As an alternative to a fitness center, home gyms are certainly a good option if there is enough space.

See also  September 1, 2022 ATFX "Ming Tian Guan Hui"｜Fang Gezi vocus

You may also like

Almost 20 years of botox in Italy, retouching...

Tfr-Tfs advance and new rules, when there will...

Natural macerates to cure plants

Accident on the Nomentana Bis, twenty-one year old...

Strawberry Salad with Chicken and Spinach: You’ll love...

why it affects sportsmen and how it can...

Emilia-Romagna flood, emergency continues: more rain and bad...

Postpartum depression: some important tips to better deal...

Grilling potatoes: 3 methods with guaranteed success

Reducing calories also slows down the aging of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy