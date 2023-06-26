This is what the minimalist nail trend looks like in summer 2023

Girls, you would certainly agree with us – there is hardly anything better than leaving the nail salon with freshly painted nails. Bright colors and unusual nail designs literally make our hands shine and put us in a good mood this summer. But as much as we love nail art, the magnetic appeal of a simple, classic look can’t be beat. And if you prefer to be reserved when it comes to nail designs, you will love the new nail trend in summer 2023! Rich girl nails are making waves right now and are the absolute favorite look of numerous celebrities and fashionistas. But enough talking – read on and give yourself a new manicure because in today’s article we are going to explain everything you should know about the Rich Girl Nails trend.

Rich Girl Nails: This is what makes the nail trend in summer 2023

Forget flashy and bright nail designs! If you want to be trendy this summer, keep it classic and reserved. Minimalist looks like Baby Pink Nails and Rich Girl Nails are gaining popularity and it’s not hard to see why. We owe the nail trend in summer 2023 Rich Girl Nails to the fashion icon Jennifer Lopez, who recently presented her beautiful and well-groomed fingernails on Instagram.

The nail design was created by celebrity nail artist Tom Bachik, and he describes the look as “perfectly manicured, polished fingernails that are painted a soft nude shade.” So Rich Girl Nails is a creamy beige nail polish with full coverage and the result is nail art that is subtle but striking enough.

Make Rich Girl Nails yourself

Why we love rich girl nails as a nail trend? You don’t have to be a Hollywood star or a multi-millionaire to get the timeless look. The implementation is actually a real breeze and we swear – you can easily do it at home. Rich Girl Nails is all about finding the right nail polish that suits your skin tone.

Tom Bachik recommends choosing a shade that is 1-2 shades lighter than your natural skin tone. And here’s a quick guide on how to paint your fingernails yourself:

Start by filing your fingernails into the desired shape and thoroughly removing the cuticles. Then apply a thin layer of base coat and let it dry completely. Now apply two layers of nail polish in a nude tone and let it dry. Finally, seal everything with a top coat and voilà – it’s that easy to achieve Rich Girl Nails!

Which Nail Shape for Rich Girl Nails?

Okay, what nail shape do rich girl nails look best on? Pop diva Jennifer Lopez combines manicure with square and slightly rounded nails. The nail shape reminds us of the famous ballerina nails, also known as coffin nails. Although she is all about fake gel nails, Rich Girl Nails look stunning on natural nails too. It doesn’t matter whether you have short, medium-length, long, round, square or eye-catching stiletto nails – the minimalist manicure is ideal for all nail shapes and every skin tone.

This is how we wear the nail trend in summer 2023

Beautifully shiny for a touch of glamour

Rich Girl Nails are the perfect nail trend for summer 2023 for all minimalists at heart! To add a touch of glamor to your hands, all you need is the right nude shade that best suits your skin tone. The picture above is clear proof that Rich Girl Nails look gorgeous on all nail shapes.

Matte polish

If shiny nail designs aren’t your thing, give your rich girl nails a matte finish! Chic, noble and expected – the nail design makes a good impression and is a great eye-catcher.

With a touch of shimmer

What happens if we combine two nail trends together? We get a really cool nail design with wow effect! Rich Girl Nails and Milk Nails are a “match made in heaven” and give our summer outfits the finishing touch.

Polka dots as nail design

Polka dots only work for flashy festival nails? None! Depending on the base, the little dots can also look wonderfully classy and feminine. Rich girl nails harmonize wonderfully with white polka dots and the nail design radiates timeless elegance.

Rich Girl Nails with Embellishments

Rich girl nails as a nail trend in summer 2023 enchant us with their simple elegance and also look gorgeous in the original version. But like any other nail design, there are countless ways to add a personal touch to the look.

