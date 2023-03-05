Extravagant, noble and elegant – that describes the chin-length blunt bob particularly well. It is one of those hairstyle trends 2023 that immediately catches the eye of ladies who want a big change. We will introduce you to the slightly longer version of the micro blunt cut and the jawbone bob and show how versatile a chin-length blunt bob can be.

What does the trend hairstyle look like?

The name is made up of the words “blunt” and bob (the well-known bob hairstyle). With this knowledge, it becomes immediately clear what it is all about: a timeless bob with a straight, blunt cut, which ends at chin level in this variant. This gives the haircut a face-framing quality and also lets the neck come into its own.

The hair should be styled as straight as possible so that the look is really “intentionally dull”. Nevertheless, variations are of course also possible, such as slight layers or fringes, after all it is your hair and your decision.

It is best to seek advice from an experienced hair stylist as to which variant is most suitable for your face shape and hair structure.

Chin-Length Blunt Bob 2023 – With center parting, side parting or bangs

As simple as a chin-length blunt bob may seem at first glance, it is quite versatile. You can part in the middle and let the hair fall elegantly on either side, or you can wear a side parting that is a little more upbeat, creating the effect of long bangs. And since we are already talking about the fringe: This can also be wonderfully combined with the haircut – preferably with a blunt cut, of course. Or how about an asymmetrical styling where only one side ends at chin level and the other stays a little longer? This is also possible with the A line.

Although a chin-length blunt bob should be rather straight, you can also vary it in everyday life with subtle waves, tuck one side back or style a quiff.

Play with the colors

There are no limits to the colors you can choose from. Whether natural brown or blonde, balayage highlights or trendy gray – the cut always fits and is therefore also suitable for women over 50 or 60, as long as it is styled well and adapted to the shape of the face (we remember that the face looks more angular with age) .

Whether dark, blonde or combined in a highlight hairstyle – a chin-length blunt bob can also be designed in a variety of colors.

A little longer and with a subtle A-line, the cut looks upbeat and elegant. It also makes women over 50 look younger because the face-framing effect softens the hard edges of the face.

Although the classic is intended for straight hair, it also looks wonderful with waves. Perfect if the weather should “ruin” your straightened hair or if you want to wear your hair in waves.

Two hairstyles with a center parting that look completely different due to the hair texture. Here it becomes clear once again how simple waves can completely change a hairstyle without you having to use the scissors again. Also perfect as a transitional hairstyle!