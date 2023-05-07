This is what you can do against a wasp nest!

For many people, they are considered pests. In fact, wasps are actually useful insects that play an important role in nature. However, they are not a welcome guest on the wall of the house, on the tree next to the terrace or on the balcony. We explain how to prevent wasps from building a nest and what you can do to prevent a wasp nest.

Preventing wasps from nest building: the most important questions on the subject

The young wasp queens look for a nesting place from the beginning of May to the beginning of June. The insects can tell where there were other wasp nests. Therefore, it is possible to remove a colony’s nest in the fall and then in the spring a new colony settles in the old nest site.

When do wasps build their nest?

Wasps begin building their nests around mid-May. First, the queen wasp builds it alone. The first workers hatch around mid-May, which are then adults after about a month and can help build the nest.

Where do wasps build their nests?

Wasps build their nests in sheltered places. The exact spot they choose varies from species to species. There are wasps that build their nests underground. So it is possible that the insects settle under the terrace, for example. Other species such as the native German wasp like to prefer dark and rain-protected cavities, cladding or the attic. You can also find them in empty birdhouses and on wooden furniture in the garden.

Contrary to what many believe, wasps and humans can actually live very well together. However, if the insects build a wasp nest right next to the outdoor seating area, if there are small children or pets in the household or if allergy sufferers live in the house, then prevention makes sense. By the way, the wasps die off in autumn and their nest is no longer populated by a new queen. However, if the nest is relocated, new wasps can settle in the same place next year.

What does a wasp nest look like at the beginning?

Initially, the wasp nest resembles a ping-pong ball, is round, and has smooth gray or brown walls. They protect many small honeycomb cells from the weather. The queen wasp laid her eggs in each of these cells. In this initial phase there is no colony – the queen takes care of everything to do with the nest. She builds it, lays eggs, provides food for the newly hatched wasp larvae and does all the work alone in the first three weeks of May.

Can you remove a wasp nest yourself?

Removing a wasp nest is prohibited by law. Wasps are protected and must not be caught, killed or injured. Their nests may only be removed after permission from professionals – the experts know how to relocate the insects. So if you find a wasp nest in your home or garden, be sure to call the local authorities. Those who act illegally often have to pay a high fine.

Wasp nest was removed in the fall, but the wasps come back in the spring?

New wasps may choose the same nest site. To prevent this, one must thoroughly clean the old nest site to remove the odors of the former residents.

How do I drive away wasps that want to build a nest? Insect friendly methods

You had a bad experience with a wasp nest last year. Then, this spring, all you have to do is drive away the insects so they don’t build a second nest in the same place.

Prevent wasps from building their nests: Remove deadwood in the garden

Wasps need dead wood to build their nests. Carefully remove deadwood in the yard or at least near the nest site to drive them away. This strategy can prove to be successful, especially at the beginning – because the queen first has to expand the wasp nest alone and also do other important tasks such as laying eggs and taking care of the larvae. So if she can’t find nesting material nearby, then the whole task is too strenuous and she can sometimes relocate.

make access to food sources more difficult

Wasps seek nest sites in areas that provide food. Our gardens are particularly attractive for them – there is one or the other candy on the garden table, worms in the compost heap and of course ripe fruit on the trees. Try to make access to these food sources more difficult.

Wipe down the garden table after each use.

Cover the compost heap.

Pests in the garden – fight beetle larvae, aphids and co.

Close access to possible nesting sites

Close gaps between window and roller shutter

Eliminate cracks in masonry.

Insulate the attic well.

Remove tree trunks in the garden.

Use essential oils to repel wasps instead of incense sticks

First of all: Incense sticks can drive away wasps – but the insects quickly find a detour to get to the desired destination. Incense sticks against wasps are therefore only recommended if you want to drive the insects away from the garden table or deck chair on the terrace.

Certain essential oils like clove oil and tea tree oil can be much more effective at repelling insects.

Plants that repel wasps

Lavender, catnip, calendula, and rosemary have a strong scent that repels wasps. Plant these scented plants around the patio, garden shed or in front of the window to prevent nest building.