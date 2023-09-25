This is what you should keep in mind at Dipladenia!

They are a real eye-catcher in the garden and on the balcony. But how can Dipladenia Laxa, Splendens and Sanderi overwinter and at what temperature do the Mandevilla species have to be kept indoors?

Overwintering Mandevilla Laxa

Chilean jasmine is a fragrant plant with white flowers that thrives outdoors in summer.

Is Mandevilla Laxa hardy? The Mandevilla Laxa can withstand temporary frosts. It is particularly important that the plant does not get “cold feet” in September. The pot should therefore be kept as sunny as possible in early autumn and placed on a warm surface. The stone terrace is therefore unsuitable. It is better to place the bucket on wooden coasters or on Styrofoam coasters.

At what temperature should I overwinter?

When temperatures drop below 0 degrees in October, the Dipladenia has to go into winter quarters. Choose a room that is as bright as possible, where the temperature does not fall below 5 degrees Celsius at night and varies between 5 and 12 degrees Celsius during the day. A heated winter garden or a temperature-controlled greenhouse are best suited.

Cut back Dipladenia/Mandevilla Laxa in autumn or not?

Pruning in autumn is only recommended if the Dipladenia has become too tall for the winter quarters. The plant is not cut back too much, but rather brought into the right shape. You can only cut back the Dipladenia in exceptional cases where the winter quarters face north and are therefore darker in autumn and winter. Otherwise, you can give the plant a nourishing cut in March.

Caring for Mandevilla Laxa in autumn and winter

Stop fertilizing in the fall. Also water the plant in winter quarters – the soil should remain moderately fresh. Water the mandevilla only when necessary.

Overwinter Mandevilla Splendens

Mandevilla Splendens is an exotic climbing plant that cannot tolerate temperatures below 10 degrees Celsius. At temperatures between 0° and 10° Celsius it sheds its leaves.

When to bring the Dipladenia into the apartment?

It cannot tolerate even short-term frost and will die. Therefore, it should be moved into a heated greenhouse or a south-facing room as early as September, before the first frost. The Dipladenia should be overwintered bright and warm – at room temperature.

Cut Dipladenia Splendens or not?

This type of Dipladenia does not need any pruning in autumn. Sick and weak shoots are removed in spring. Strong and healthy branches are not shortened. Pruning could further weaken the plant after winter dormancy and make it more susceptible to disease.

The right care in autumn and winter

Autumn is the right time to repot the Mantevilla. You should avoid placing young plants in large pots. Because this will encourage regrowth and exhaust the plant just before winter.

Mandevilla is watered less frequently in winter than in summer, about once every two weeks. The plant thrives best in rooms with high humidity. Since this is not always possible in winter, a trick comes to the rescue – spray the leaves with water twice a week so that they stay nice and moist.

Overwintering Mandevilla Sanderi

The Dipladenia Sanderi is a compact climbing plant with hanging shoots. It cannot thrive at all even in light frost. Therefore, bring them to their winter quarters as early as September. A bright, sunny room with a temperature between 8° and 12° Celsius proves to be optimal. If she feels comfortable there, she will keep her leaves. However, if it sheds its leaves, then this is a sign that the location does not suit it.

Cut back this Dipladenia!

In contrast to the other two species, this Dipladenia can thrive when pruned. However, this should not be done in autumn, but in spring. April is also the right time to repot Mandevilla Sanderi.

Care for Dipladenia Sanderi in autumn and winter

Fertilizer applications should be stopped in September. You can fertilize for the first time after pruning in spring to encourage new growth. It is best to water the plant as needed during the dormant phase. Young plants and small specimens are watered every 8 days, and larger and older Dipladenia – every 10 days. Good drainage is an absolute must in winter. This species cannot tolerate waterlogging and is often attacked by fungi if not cared for properly.

Overwintering Mandevilla: The most important things summarized

The different Dipladenia species have similar requirements for their winter quarters: it should be bright and warm. The optimal temperature range can vary depending on the type of Mandevilla, but is usually around 12 degrees Celsius. Fertilizer applications are stopped from September and watering is administered at larger intervals in autumn and winter. Pruning is not necessary unless the plant has diseased shoots or does not fit in the winter garden.

