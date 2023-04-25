This is why drinking coffee makes you immediately run to the bathroom

Some people are more sensitive than others to drinking coffee and may experience gastrointestinal discomfort such as bloating, gas and diarrhea.

But why does this drink make them immediately run to the toilet? Let’s find out more about coffee.

Coffee, the most consumed drink

Coffee is one of most consumed drinks in the world, both for its flavor and for its stimulating effects. But what are the originsthe properties and the risks of this drink?

The origin of the coffee comes from roasted and ground seeds of some plants belonging to the genus Coffea, native toAfrica and Asia. Legend has it that it was an Ethiopian shepherd who discovered the effects of coffee after noticing that his goats were more lively after eating the berries of this plant. Coffee then spread to the Middle East, Europe and the rest of the world, becoming a drink that is a symbol of culture and sociality.

The coffee contains several beneficial substances for health, including caffeine, which has a tonic action on the central nervous system, improving attention, memory and mood. This drink is very popular, it also has antioxidant, anti-inflammatory properties and protective for the liver and heart.

However, drinking coffee can also have negative effects when consumed in excess or under certain conditions. The coffee can cause insomnia, anxiety, tachycardia, hypertension and gastric irritation. Furthermore, coffee can interact with some drugs or be not recommended if you are pregnant, breastfeeding or have kidney disease.

So it can be understood that coffee is a drink that can bring benefits or risks depending on the doses and situations. It is therefore important to moderate your coffee consumption and consult your doctor if you have any doubts or problems.

But why does drinking coffee make you immediately run to the bathroom?

It doesn’t happen for everyone, but for many people it is an event that occurs automatically. Coffee makes you go to the bathroom because it stimulates the production of certain hormones they make the colon more active and favor evacuation.

This effect it doesn’t depend on the caffeinebut from the acidic nature of the coffee and its components.

According to a study byl’American Chemical Society, about a third of people who drink coffee in the morning have to run to the bathroom shortly after. This it depends on several factors, such as gender, physical activity and regularity in coffee consumption. In some individuals, the results may be more noticeable than others, due to greater sensitivity to the substance.

What happens to decaf?

The experts of United States have argued that it is not caffeine that is responsible for thelaxative effect, which can also occur following the consumption of decaffeinated coffee. Furthermore, some studies have highlighted a possible correlation between the intake of coffee and‘increased blood pressure during the first hour after consumption. However, it is still not entirely clear whether this reaction is caused by the coffee itself or by the coffee response of the body to its consumption.

When we drink coffee, our organism produces gastric juice to facilitate digestion. However, coffee also contains chlorogenic acid which increases the acidity in the stomach, pushing the food towards the intestine more quickly, within about 5 minutes.

Another important consequence of coffee intake concerns the production of two fundamental hormones: the gastrin, which regulates the production of gastric acid and activates bowel movement, moving foods to the right position, and the cholecystochininwhich induces the production of bile, activates insulin and makes the journey easier of food through the intestines.

When we drink coffee, our stomach produces special liquids like mucous membranes, salts, water, and enzymes that work together to help us break down the proteins in the foods we eat. This is surprising, but in fact, this process is quite quick and it takes just four minutes.