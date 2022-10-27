Exercising with weights regularly is linked to a lower risk of death from any cause, with the sole exception of cancer, according to a study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine.

Current physical activity guidelines for all adults recommend at least 150 minutes per week of moderate intensity aerobic activity, or a minimum of 75 minutes of vigorous intensity aerobic activity, or an equal combination of the two.

“Work on the main muscle groups is recommended for all adults. However, while aerobic exercise is now associated with a lower risk of death, it was unclear whether weight training could have similar effects, “he explained. Jessica Gorzelitzof the National Cancer Institute, Rockville, United States, first author of the work.

I study

To clarify, the researchers separately and jointly assessed the potential impact of weight training and aerobic activities on the risk of death among the elderly. The researchers asked 104,002 individuals if they had trained with weights in the past year and, if so, how often they had. Four activity groups were also generated based on total weekly minutes of intense and moderate aerobic activity.

Overall, the responses of 99,713 people were included in the final analysis, of whom 28,477 died in an average of nine and a half years of monitoring. Nearly one in four respondents (23%) reported doing some weight lifting activity, and 16% said they trained regularly with weights one to six times a week. Almost a third (32%) were sufficiently aerobically active, meeting (24%) or exceeding (8%) guidelines.

Well, data analysis showed that weight-bearing exercise and moderate to intense aerobic activity were both independently associated with a lower risk of death from any cause, as well as from cardiovascular disease, but not from cancer. . Overall, weight training in the absence of aerobic activity was associated with a 9-22% lower risk of death. Additionally, among those who did not exercise with weights, aerobic exercise was associated with a 24-34% lower risk of death from any cause, compared with those who did not report doing any type of exercise. But the lowest risk of death was found among those who said they did both types of physical activity, resulting in a 41-47% risk reduction.

WHO’s invitation to move

However, and not only because of the pandemic, sedentary people are more numerous in Western countries. WHO predicts that nearly 500 million people will fall ill by 2023, with costs of nearly $ 300 billion, or $ 27 billion a year, if governments do not implement urgent measures to encourage citizens to change their lives. . The World Health Organization has produced a report on the impact of physical inactivity in terms of global health.

Based on data collected in 194 countries, WHO notes slow progress and insufficient policies to prevent the medical consequences of ‘chronic laziness’ and their burden on “already overwhelmed health systems”. This is why half a billion citizens of the planet will be at risk of contracting heart disease, obesity, diabetes and other non-communicable diseases.

Less than half of the nations analyzed – it emerges from the report – has a national plan on physical activity, which where it exists is operational in less than 40% of cases and in 28% is unfunded or not implemented. Only 30% of countries have established national guidelines on physical exercise for all age groups. While almost all report having activated a system for monitoring physical activity in adults, 75% of states monitor physical activity among adolescents and less than 30% that in children under the age of 5. Still, just over 40% of nations have road design standards designed to make walking and cycling safer. A picture worsened by the Covid-19 pandemic, which not only blocked sport promotion initiatives – explains WHO – but also influenced their implementation, amplifying inequalities in access to physical exercise.

With the aim of helping nations in this task, the WHO Global Action Plan on Physical Activity 2018-2030 (Gappa) defines 20 recommendations including policies for safer roads, to encourage walking or cycling, to provide more sport programs and opportunities in key settings such as childcare, schools, primary health care and the job.