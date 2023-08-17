This is why losing weight is more difficult for those who are overweight

The more you need to lose weight, the harder it is to achieve it. For the obese beyond insult to injury. But there would be a scientific explanation for all this or probably even more than one.

An unpublished one was suggested by a group of researchers from the University of Cambridge, United Kingdom, in a study published in the journal Neuroimage:Clinical. Researchers have linked the struggle to lose weight in overweight people with a series of alterations in the brain that impair the ability to perceive satiety.

