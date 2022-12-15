Home Health This is why sex strengthens our immune system
Health

This is why sex strengthens our immune system

by admin
This is why sex strengthens our immune system

Sex ‘gives away’ physical, intellectual, emotional and psychological well-being. It’s a panacea for the heart, it reduces the risk of hypertension, stroke and cardiomyopathies. But, perhaps less well known, it is an excellent booster for our immune system. It strengthens it, protecting us from many diseases.

“Sexual activity, broadly speaking, including masturbation, offers many amazing benefits for all aspects of your life,” she explains Nicholas Macchioneurologist and andrologist at the San Paolo Hospital in Milan, who has been studying these issues for some time and who often addresses them on social media, has more than 70,000 followers on Instagram alone.

See also  3 defendants on trial, filing for 3 municipal employees

You may also like

GARMIN CONNECT FITNESS REPORT 2022, HOW GROWING GRAVEL!

Tumors, the anti-cancer vaccine arrives from Moderna: the...

Listeria in salmon in Caserta, the ASL alarm...

For 30 years, do-it-yourself school and alternative medicine:...

The flu runs and drugs to treat it...

what is it for and contraindications

The doctor: “Due to the crisis, many eat...

at Christmas peak and hospitals under stress»

Modern cancer vaccine, Merck drug decreases mortality –...

«I was born to run, it’s man’s instinct,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy