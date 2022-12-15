Sex ‘gives away’ physical, intellectual, emotional and psychological well-being. It’s a panacea for the heart, it reduces the risk of hypertension, stroke and cardiomyopathies. But, perhaps less well known, it is an excellent booster for our immune system. It strengthens it, protecting us from many diseases.

“Sexual activity, broadly speaking, including masturbation, offers many amazing benefits for all aspects of your life,” she explains Nicholas Macchioneurologist and andrologist at the San Paolo Hospital in Milan, who has been studying these issues for some time and who often addresses them on social media, has more than 70,000 followers on Instagram alone.