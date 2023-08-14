Home » This is why touch is essential for communicating with others
This is why touch is essential for communicating with others

Touch helps us to know what surrounds us. It is essential for our perception of the world and in interactions with others. Laura Crucianellicognitive neuroscientist, has been working for a decade in Northern Europe, first in the United Kingdom and now in Sweden, at the Karolinska Institutet in Stockholm: here she deals with touch and, in particular, with the perception of one’s own body and with how this faculty is altered in neurological and psychiatric disorders.

