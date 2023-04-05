Berlin – Bork Bretthauer, Managing Director of Pro Generika, commented on the cabinet draft of the Medicines Supply Bottleneck Combating and Supply Improvement Act (ALBVVG) published today: “The aim of the law is to combat supply bottlenecks in the long term, but initially it only targets children’s medicines and antibiotics. With all other drugs, the causes of the problem remain and the supply situation remains as it is: not very stable and sometimes even precarious.”

With a view to the cabinet draft, Bretthauer says: “Whereas only selectively correct approaches were recognizable in the draft bill anyway, these have now been trimmed back even further. Ironically, the measures to stabilize the supply of cancer drugs are eliminated. And that although we only recently had to experience that breast cancer patients were worried about tamoxifen.”

What Pro Generic now demands:

Supply chains need to become more diversified

Dependence on active ingredients from one region of the world represents a dangerous concentration of risk. Binding specifications are needed for regionally diversified supply chains – in all discount agreements and not just for antibiotics.”

Manufacturers must be able to achieve higher prices

For years, generic drug manufacturers have struggled with rising costs and have no way of increasing their prices. It needs a balance. The current statutory inflation adjustment is not arriving exactly where it is most urgently needed, with the generic drug companies.

An early warning system must address the causes of the problem

We have to recognize bottlenecks in good time and take direct countermeasures: Whenever the number of manufacturers for a drug dwindles, price reduction instruments such as discount agreements and fixed prices have to be suspended – for five years. This gives companies planning security, making investments and participating in the supply again.

Bork Bretthauer: “The most recent bottlenecks have arisen because fewer and fewer manufacturers can produce generics to cover costs. The law should create incentives for companies to get back into the supply. But it doesn’t use this chance. If drug manufacturing companies continue to be in the red, they will have to withdraw from supply. The result will be bottlenecks.”