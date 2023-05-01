This little-known fish protects kidneys and bones: panacea for health

There is one fish in particular that can be absolutely helpful for our body’s health. That’s what it is.

You should consider a certain pescebecause, apparently, it can be really useful for us protect the kidneys and bones.

Fish – an indispensable food

Il pesceis, of course, an important element for our diet. Indeed, it is a food that can help our body in many different ways.

In this case, almost nothing is missing from fish, as it is rich in mineral saltsincluding iodine, iron, zinc, di vitaminsOf proteine di Omega 3.

It can therefore also be considered as a sort of prevention for our body, given that it is capable of strengthen the heart, bones, the view, the muscles and even the brain.

Furthermore, fish is one of the few foods that you can eat in abundance. Therefore, considering all the excellent benefits listed above, it would be good to consume approximately three servings a week.

The ideal consumption, according to experts, would be 150 grams per portion which, for example, could correspond to a sea bass or three prawns.

If you really can’t find fresh fish, actually, that might be fine too frozen. Of course, however, you have to make sure about traceability and that the nutritional values ​​are correct.

And, moreover, the fish we choose must not contain dyes, flavor enhancers e added flavors.

When it comes to fish, what’s more, you even have a vast choice, since they even exist in the world over 32 thousand species.

As for theItaliathe species of fish are more than six hundred, of which seventy-two have migrated from the Atlantic Ocean and the Red Sea.

The benefits of trout

Be that as it may, there is a specific fish which, apparently, despite often being quite underestimated, can really help us protect bone healthof the teeth and gods kidneys and to avoid as much as possible the occurrence of heart disease.

We are referring precisely to the trout. The latter is a freshwater fish that contains a high content of Omega 3And low in saturated fatAnd rich in vitamin E, D e B12and for every 100 grams it has approximately 20 grams of protein.

On the other hand, even if you are not expert cooks, the trout it is even simple to prepare and you can make several delicious recipes.

The troutso it can be done smokedal huskal steam and to grill. Although, there is an even easier way to prepare it. So let’s see how to proceed.

First, you will have to buy some fresh trout, clean and without thorns. Then pass the fillet in the farinaand, in the meantime, melt the burro in a pan.

At this point, add the trout fillet and cook over high heat for the first few minutes. Then, lower the heat and cook for others twenty minutes.

If you want to infuse an even more delicious aroma, you can therefore embellish everything with the juice of an orange e you half a lemon. Well, you just have to serve your trout on the table.