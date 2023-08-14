Home » this little organ is not useless and can (maybe) fight cancer
this little organ is not useless and can (maybe) fight cancer

this little organ is not useless and can (maybe) fight cancer

Not many people know this, but there is a small gland located just behind the breastbone called the thymus. Several doctors and researchers frequently state that it is totally “useless” in adulthood, but we now know that this is not the case. Let’s find out the new study published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

In childhood, thyme is especially known for carrying out a key role in the development of the immune system. In fact, its early removal leads to drastic reductions of lymphocytes T, which are a specific type of white blood cell that helps defend us against potentially dangerous pathogens. So this time, there will be no need to live for 70 years in an iron lung.

Unfortunately, its maturation ceases during puberty, when it becomes atrophic. Precisely for this reason, several doctors calmly claim to be able to remove it without incurring damage or consequences long-term for the patient, during cardiothoracic surgery.

In some cases however, it is instead necessary to remove it following previous pathologies such as thymus cancer or chronic autoimmune diseases such as myasthenia gravis.

However, a team of US researchers has discovered that subjects whose thymus is removed develop a greater risk of dying from various pathologies including an increased risk of developing cancer.

We have to say it right away: the study in question is purely observational. This means that we are unable to prove causal links (the removal of the thymus directly causes cancer) but we can observe the consequences that its removal brings.

See also  U.S. Army veteran killed in combat

Specifically, the Boston researchers they analyzed the data of 6,000 people who didn’t get it removed and 1,146 who have instead suffered a removal. The results speak for themselves.

Those who have suffered a timectomia (thyme removal) had almost twice as likely as controls to die within 5 years.

Why these associations exist is unknown, but researchers suspect that the lack of thyme impairs the healthy function of the immune system adult in some way.

The results also show how the receptors of the T lymphocytes are less diverse in patients without thymuswhich could contribute to the increased development of cancer or autoimmune disease following surgery.

After seeing how to increase the 98% breast cancer survivalhere is the umpteenth discovery that can perhaps change the mind of many “specialists” in the sector, possibly increasing the survival rate for various lethal diseases.

