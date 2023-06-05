This low-ingredient Korean cream leaves you with porcelain skin

Did you know that there is a Korean cream to prepare with few ingredients to have beautiful skin? Here’s what you need to prepare this cream so effective that you will have porcelain skin.

Do you want to have one smooth and velvety skin as if was porcelain? No need to resort to expensive creams, which sometimes don’t even give the desired effects, try the do it yourself korean creamyou will get outstanding results.

korean cream to rice base and the beauty secret of korean women and they are able to prepare it in a few minutes to always have it at hand. As you can see, Korean women have radiant and luminous skin that is white and fine, so that it looks like porcelain.

The secret of this result is precisely this cream that you can also prepare at home without spending astronomical sums. That’s right, the main ingredient is rice, available at the supermarket but which you can also have at home.

The other ingredients to prepare the cream they are easily found, such as almond or coconut milk, or you can use regular milk. As you can see, these products are easy to find, but here’s what exactly you need to get the Korean cream that will give you spectacular skin!

Properties of rice on the skin

The use of rice for the skin of the face has oriental origins. In fact, since ancient times oriental women have been using this beauty remedy to maintain their beauty elastic and toned skin, perfectly smooth. For this reason, the Korean rice cream represents a real concentrate of well-being, thanks to the exceptional nutritional properties contained in this cereal.

Rice contains vitamins, minerals, amino acids and antioxidants useful for keeping the skin beautiful and healthy. Her exfoliating properties and anti-inflammatory soothe redness, spots and acne, and promote cell proliferation.

Already after the first uses, the anti-inflammatory action power of the cream will bring enormous benefits to oily skin, as it eliminates the oily effect without drying it out.

What is needed and how to prepare the Korean cream

The ingredients you need to prepare this Korean cream are rice, milk and almond oil. Here’s how to proceed:

-After thoroughly washed the riceput it in a container filled with water and let it soak for 12 hours. The next morning drain it and put it in a blender.

–Add one large cup of almond milk and do blend the whole for 5 minutes. After this phase, filter the solution and put it in a non-stick pan over low heat.

—Mix with a wooden spoon for a few minutes and when the cream thickens, turn off the heat and pour the mixture into a bowl, stirring constantly. add almond oil to the mixture and mix carefully to mix the cream.

At this point it passes to the final phase, that is to transfer the creamy mixture into an empty container, one of those you already have at home and where maybe there was another cream. Once you put it in the bottle, you’re done cool the cream and then you can use it whenever you want to ensure all its benefits on the skin.

How to use Korean cream

The best way to take advantage of the benefits of Korean cream and get porcelain skin is to use it Night. Its properties can work best to relax and tighten the skin and keep it young and fresh for a long time. Here’s how:

Rinse your face well;

Spread a small amount of cream;

Keep it in place for about a quarter of an hour;

Rinse your face again.

Following this procedure you will get a finer and more compact skin, smooth and smooth like you’ve never had before. The effect will be just that of a porcelain skin, like that of Korean women.

