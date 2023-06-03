This “modified” Ferrari is probably one of the ugliest you’ve ever seen: not even Lapo Elkann would ride in it

Lapo Elkann has always been one of the hottest characters in the Agnelli family, but perhaps this Ferrari would have been too much even for him.

The Ferrari name has been linked to the family since the end of the 1960s lambs, when theLawyer John he understood that in order to buy the compartment of the mass-produced car he would have to leave the racing section to Enzo. Since then the binomial between Lambs and Ferraris has become indissoluble, with some particular creations that surely also like a lot Lapo Elkann.

He is certainly the most ingenious member of the family and attentive to the new fashions of the moment, with his eyewear line which has now become known all over the world. Style is essential for him, which is why it is not difficult to find him even with very showy clothes.

Color has always been of primary importance to him, with formality never fully belonging to him. Perhaps also for these reasons he is probably the member of the family Lambs best known and loved, a character who certainly cannot remain indifferent to anyone.

This means that whenever someone comes across some extravagant accessory or color linked to the world of the Turin family, one immediately thinks of Sheet. This time, however, the scion of the Agnelli family has absolutely nothing to do with it, indeed it is unlikely that he will ever be seen around with this particular Ferrari.

Ferrari 412 GT 6-Speed ​​Ready for War? Color says yes

This Ferrari 412 GT6-Speed which can be admired on the used car sales site “bringtrailer.com” it’s definitely one of the most bizarre you’ve ever seen. In fact, its shock is completely covered as if it were a military dress.

Camouflage colors mean that this car built in 1987 is practically invisible when it gets into the trees. Undoubtedly the color will leave you perplexed, but perhaps there are some features that will convince you to buy it.

First of all we are faced with one Ferrari and as it is logical that it has made the engine its strong point. It is a 4800 cubic capacity V12 with an extraordinary power generated by 335 horsepower.

Over the years, the car has also been used very little, in fact we are talking about 40,000 miles, approximately 65,000 kilometres. There were a total of two owners and the last seller claims to have driven it for around 8,000 miles, just over 12 thousand kilometers.

At this point, all you need is to know the sale price to understand that you are really dealing with a fabulous deal. This 412 GT6-Speed was sold on June 1, 2023 at a price of only 66 thousand dollars, less than 60 thousand Euros.

Aside from the choice of colour, this is a huge deal for a Ferrari that is practically new and still has a perfect engine. Certainly you will not be able to go unnoticed in front of this fabulous car.