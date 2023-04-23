“This must fail, it must be arrested. The 1,500 euros? Put them in my bag»

«I have to give you one thing, I’ll give it to you now because otherwise…». “What is it? … A noooo, not in Court». It is February 18 and the bug placed in the car of investigating judge Giorgia Castriota intercepts one of the many meetings between her and Silvano Ferraro, the man with whom she is having an affair and who has put some companies under seizure so that he can turn over a (substantial) part of his salary. This time Ferraro has 1,550 euros in cash: «Put it in the bag» (the envelope) she suggests. “I’ll put them in your zip,” he suggests. «And they don’t go, they don’t go».

The ease with which the judge commits crimes in disregard of her role is matched only by her constant lust for money, in the name of which, notes the ordinance that brought her to prison, «further and multiple acts of hers have emerged contrary to duties of office», between omissions and «active» maneuvers. It is she who appoints the judicial administrator Stephen the Evangelist (investigated) to manage the seized companies a Fabrizio Coscione and it is she who supports him with the coadjutors to complete the triangulation of the appointments in exchange for money. Lastly, her longtime friend Stephanie Vitto: «Stefà, now you are the owner, I also told Evangelista, you are the one who manages… Are you ready for your first rich transfer?», Castriota celebrates her, alluding to her salary of 10,000 euros, of which 3,000 they will be promptly paid each month to a postepay. For the judge it is a turning point because she will be able to free herself from Ferraro ("the ingrate"), with whom there is now a mutual intolerance for the constant bickering about money: "I'm even tired of the alms he gives me – he vents Castriota with the maid they have in common – that's enough, that's enough, Stefania has been here for the past month and goodnight vaff…».

However, the investigation into Coscione and its companies evolves and Castriota fears losing control of it. The idea, in breach of all official duties, is to bring them into bankruptcy. To get to the goal, he argues with Evangelista, who is invited to denounce the entrepreneur, and tries to persuade the prosecutors who are in charge of the investigation to arrest him, overshadowing the bankruptcy: “Other than release from seizure, this must fail, I hope they arrest him”. However, the prosecutors do not indulge her and Castriota, learning that he is under investigation, hurries to pollute the evidence: he destroys a telephone, saying that «my dog ​​Riccardo ate it»; he takes a PC in exchange to divert the checks on his staff; finally he disposes of some valuables, evidence of corruption, including a bag. “Thank goodness I know where it comes from – she confided to Ferraro on her return from the Viterbo spa – If anything, I want to take it back, it was from the outlet”.

The investigation of Perugia meanwhile he is shaking up the judicial offices of Latina from the foundations. Castriota has managed some of the most delicate and recent investigative files, starting with those that led to the fall of the municipalities of Terracina and Sabaudia, and many wonder about their management. Even the order of Pontine lawyers expresses “concern and apprehension” for the facts that have emerged, noting how the story brings back “the problem of the criteria for assigning judicial offices” to the present day.