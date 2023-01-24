It fights free radicals by sweeping them away and, in doing so, helps fight premature aging of which free radicals are, in fact, one of the major causes.

We are talking about a natural substance that we all encounter in everyday life, without knowing it.

So let’s find out what it is, what are the benefits on the body and in which foods we can find it.

Lycopene, the natural substance that keeps you young

Lycopene is a carotenoid that occurs naturally in some foods of plant origin. Its task is very simple: it serves to sweep away free radicals, which are responsible for the aging of the organism. It is usually thought that lycopene is contained only in tomatoes and carrots, because it is the substance that gives them their classic red and orange color. But is not so.

As mentioned earlier, lycopene is intended to counteract free radicals and their development. This happens because it has high antioxidant capacities. The innumerable benefits it brings to the human body have been examined through some studies and it has emerged that it contrasts cardiovascular diseases and the onset of some forms of cancer, such as prostate, breast, cervix or neck cancer and intestine.

Furthermore, lycopene performs an action of skin protection ultra exposed to the sun’s rays and on the body for the neurological diseases, such as Parkinson’s disease and Alzheimer’s. In a nutshell, it is a real ally for human health.

Foods that contain lycopene

It is mistakenly thought that lycopene is contained only in tomatoes, given that it gives them the classic red colour, but this is not the case at all. It is certainly the vegetable that contains the greatest amount of lycopene, but for those who want to have a good supply of lycopene, contrary to what one might think, it is advisable to eat a pizza with tomato sauce or purée, or fresh tomatoes instead. of a tomato salad.

The foods that contain the greatest amount of lycopene, in addition to tomatoes, are:

There are also numerous lycopene supplements which are administered for the treatment of papillomavirus, asthma and cataracts. But, in the case of the supplement, you have to pay attention to the quantity taken and it is advisable not to get too carried away.