This NEW Disney Parks Event Only Lasts 3 Days!

If you’ve got kiddos who love Disney Junior, we’ve got some great news for you!

©Disney

Disney California Adventure has a fun Disney Junior Dance Party that kids love, as well as meet and greets with popular characters like Doc McStuffins, Vampirina, and more. Now, Disneyland is about to get a Disney Junior addition that you won’t want to miss!

Disney has announced that a new event called the Disney Junior & Friends Playdate is coming to Disneyland from August 18th-20th!

©Disney

This event will bring “magical, entertaining and music-filled stories of Disney Junior’s hit series” to families in Disney California Adventure on August 18th and Downtown Disney on August 19th and 20th.

©Disney (Obtained via Variety)

This event will feature characters like Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Doc McStuffins, Sofia the First, Elena of Avalor, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Vampirina, Winnie the Pooh, Tigger, Goofy, Pluto, and Mira, Royal Detective. On August 18th you’ll be able to see them in a special stage showwhich will also feature the world premiere of the new Disney Junior short-form series “Playdate with Winnie the Pooh.” Kids can also decorate cupcakes at Alice’s Wonderland Bakery Unbirthday Partytake pictures against the Spidey and his Amazing Friends photo walland enjoy California Adventure’s regular Disney Junior programming.

©Disney

On August 19th and 20th you can find Disney Junior-themed treats at Marceline’s Confectionaryand take photos against the Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures photo wall in Downtown Disney. Throughout the whole weekend, guests can also participate in a find-and-search experience featuring Disney Junior-themed clues around California Adventure and Downtown Disney.

©Disney

More information will be released about the event leading up to it, so be sure to stay tuned to AllEars for all the latest news as it’s released!

See what fan-favorite performer is returning to Disneyland!

Are you planning to attend this event? Tell us in the comments!

Post a Comment

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

