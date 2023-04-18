This picture shows you what happens to the body when you drink 22 liters of milk in two days

“Too much cripples” says an ancient proverb… and it’s really true! Foods that seem harmless, such as licorice and milk, they can be harmful if eaten in industrial quantities. So in a 2012 case report, doctors describe a 54-year-old man admitted to intensive care after drinking too much cow’s milk in just two days.

All of this occurred at Maasstad Hospital in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. The man had an unquenchable thirst and produced large quantities of urine, and two days before his admission he had been diagnosed with type 2 diabetes by her primary care physician, and her chosen treatment with metformin had not improved her symptoms.

When blood samples were taken, doctors noticed that his blood looked milky. The reason is obvious: the patient drank approx 22 liters of whole milk per day in the last two days. “According to the nutritional value of milk, this implies 1,540 grams of protein, 1,980 grams of sugar and 1,496 grams of fat in just two days“, can be read in the report.

Due to sky-high glucose and triglyceride levels, the milk drinker was transferred to intensive care because of your risk of developing acute pancreatitis. The doctors fortunately avoided a worsening of his condition and after further monitoring his blood returned to acceptable levels and he was discharged.

“Drinking milk is generally considered healthy,” concludes the team. “In this case report, however, it is shown that drinking too much can have serious implications.“