Home Health This pillow moves your head if you are snoring
Health

This pillow moves your head if you are snoring

by admin
This pillow moves your head if you are snoring

Snoring is a problem for us and for those who sleep next to us, but technology can help us: Nitetronic, the pillow that literally moves our head if we’re snoring, restoring peace to our sleep (and that of those who sleep with us). Provided we are willing to spend around 470 euros

If we are willing to spend around 470 euros we can say stop snoring at night, recover peace during sleep (and maybe even avoid quarrels with those who sleep next to us). All thanks to Nitetronicthe pillow that literally moves our head if we’re snoring.

The device, which promises to be as comfortable as any pillow, detects snoring sounds and head position while we’re sleeping. Its sensors notably track breathing and sound, and the pillow’s inflatable chambers adjust the position of the head to reduce snoring.

nitetronic anti snore pillow

©nitetronic

By increasing its height on one side, the pillow helps to slowly turn the head to the side, the healthiest, safest and most comfortable anti-snoring sleep improvement method (although this usually happens with a nudge from our partner!).

Nitetronic and the first and only anti snoring pillow on the market which has been clinically proven to reduce or eliminate snoring, with a very significant effect for mild to moderate snorers – reads the company website – With its patented technology, the Nitetronic anti-snoring pillow detects snoring sounds and the position head on the pillow while you sleep. You will experience more restful sleep in a new dimension

nitetronic anti snore pillow

©nitetronic

Seeing is believing?

See also  Heart attack: Study reveals the 5 most common symptoms reported one month before a heart attack

Follow your Telegram | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok | Youtube

Fonte: Nitetronic

Read also:

You may also like

Covid, peak of new positives in Lazio. D’Amato:...

excess medical expenditure, to be repaid 128 million

This is the complete list of dementia signs...

“He’s in the race… but may everything work...

Covid, mandatory swabs for those arriving from China:...

Covid, Schillaci has a mandatory swab for those...

Why sneezes smell and what they say about...

Breast cancer, discovery of the protein that protects...

Breast cancer, discovery of the protein that protects...

Australian influence, interview with Valentina Paolucci, The children’s...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy