If we are willing to spend around 470 euros we can say stop snoring at night, recover peace during sleep (and maybe even avoid quarrels with those who sleep next to us). All thanks to Nitetronicthe pillow that literally moves our head if we’re snoring.

The device, which promises to be as comfortable as any pillow, detects snoring sounds and head position while we’re sleeping. Its sensors notably track breathing and sound, and the pillow’s inflatable chambers adjust the position of the head to reduce snoring.

By increasing its height on one side, the pillow helps to slowly turn the head to the side, the healthiest, safest and most comfortable anti-snoring sleep improvement method (although this usually happens with a nudge from our partner!).

Nitetronic and the first and only anti snoring pillow on the market which has been clinically proven to reduce or eliminate snoring, with a very significant effect for mild to moderate snorers – reads the company website – With its patented technology, the Nitetronic anti-snoring pillow detects snoring sounds and the position head on the pillow while you sleep. You will experience more restful sleep in a new dimension

Seeing is believing?

Fonte: Nitetronic

