Do you know what happens to the body within an hour of taking these popular beverages? Researchers have shown how they increase the risk of thrombosis and blood clots in a very short time

Thrombosis and blood clots are becoming an increasingly widespread problem also due to lifestyles and an unbalanced diet. Now a controversial drink has ended up in the dock which, according to the latest research, would have serious side effects on the cardiovascular system, especially on those suffering from pathologies related to blood fluidity. (Read also: Energy drinks: drinking even one has devastating effects on the body. The study)

In particular, the energy drink sugar-free, increasingly consumed especially among young people, even if taken in small quantities, can facilitate the formation of blood clots within a very short time of their consumption, as well as causing headaches, sleep disturbances and, often, addiction.

This new side effect of energy drinks was brought to light by a study published in the Journal of Surgical Research which demonstrated that the risk of blood clotting due to the consumption of energy drinks can already occur within an hour of taking them. In the research, 32 healthy volunteers aged between 18 and 40 were recruited. Half of them drank bottled water, while the other 16 participants consumed a sugar-free energy drink on two different occasions and one week apart, in the morning upon waking.

The coagulation parameters were measured one hour after intake and in subjects who drank energy drinks it was immediately noted that the number of platelets had increased more than expected. Calculating that it is precisely platelets, when present in excessive numbers, that increase the risk of clots, it was concluded that consuming these drinks can seriously compromise blood circulation in a very short time by significantly increasing platelet aggregation through the activation induced by arachidonic acid. Also because in the control group that had taken only water, no statistically significant differences in coagulation were detected

It’s not the first time that these drinks, now unanimously considered unhealthy, have been linked to an increased risk of heart attacks and strokes. This is explained by a study conducted by some researchers at the University of Texas, in Houston, according to which after consuming one of these drinks the dilation of the blood vessel from 5.1% is reduced to 2.8%. Thus, acute impairment of vascular function is evident. (Read also: Energy drinks: drinking even one has devastating effects on the body. The study)

Researchers, therefore, recommend minimizing the consumption of energy drink, if not completely eliminate it. On the other hand, good sleep, a balanced diet, regular hydration and the daily consumption of fruit and vegetables are always recommended to be fit and energetic. Or choose healthy alternatives like these:

Fonte: Journal of Surgical Research

