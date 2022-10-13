Here is the latest food recall that has amazed all consumers. Unfortunately they will never see this beloved product again.

The news of a new food withdrawal is shocking Italy. In one region of our country, in particular, there have been cases of intoxication that shocked public opinion.

Fortunately, the competent authorities have declared the withdrawal of this product potentially harmful to our health.

Keep reading our article to find out which product is so loved by Italians that unfortunately it was withdrawn from the market. Nobody expected it.

A new food appeal

Bad news for Italian consumers, especially for those who are fond of a particular one food.

It is a very widely consumed type of vegetable that no one would have expected it to be in any way contaminated.

Apparently, the product in question would have been contaminated by the mandrake.

Mandrake is a highly toxic plant, which absolutely cannot be sold in the supermarket in order to be consumed.

Unfortunately though, but mandrake is very similar to this other one vegetables and can easily be mistaken for her.

Unlike this vegetable, which is very important for maintaining our health, however, the mandrake, if consumed, causes unpleasant effects.

I media – come TgCom24 – report cases of sale of this plant rather than the vegetable we consume several times a week, causing some problems among citizens.

The investigations were triggered following the Rasff alert – a European system that deals with notifying direct and indirect risks to human health on food – with notification 2022.5877 for suspicion of mandrake contamination. In fact, this would have caused the appearance of some intoxication symptoms on some people who were then taken to the hospital for tests.

Since that moment, all the competent authorities have started in-depth investigations, which later turned into a real food recall.

But what is the vegetable in question that was withdrawn because it was suspected of having been mistaken for the mandrake? And above all, what is the lot that we will no longer be able to see at the supermarket?

Keep reading our article and we will give you all the explanations on the case.

Here’s which product we won’t review again

The Ministry of Health has issued a statement with which it announces the withdrawal of a beloved product.

We are talking about a food under the “Il Gigante” brand. In particular, it concerns the “Spinach Il Gigante 500 grams”.

The manufacturer of these spinach is the Spinerb di Colleoni Andrea & Csnc, which is based in Gorlago, in the province of Bergamo.

The lot withdrawn is the 273 with expiry date October 7, 2022.

The product was withdrawn by the Ministry as a precaution. But why communicate this after the expiry date of the food?

Well why do most of the people freeze spinach and consume them long after their expiration date.

Any consumer will be in possession of the spinach in question he will have to refrain from consuming them and indeed bring them back to the supermarket where he had bought them to ask for reimbursement of the cost.

The return can also take place without the purchase receipt. The Ministry’s objective is to protect consumers without risk.

