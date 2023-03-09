In times of self-optimization, even sleep becomes a competitive sport. But that is exactly the wrong way. Read here which tips really help against insomnia and when you should see a doctor.

Dieter Bednarz is a journalist, author and lecturer. He has, among other things, the sleep guide “Close your eyes and sleep! A Bed Escapee’s Handbook”. In the interview, he talks about his own sleep problems and what tips can help.

Did you sleep well, Mr. Bednarz?

Dieter Bednarz: No. (laughs) I ate a big sundae last night and we’re remodeling a little house. Thoughts were still riding a roller coaster in my head. That’s what happens when you can’t let go at night.

You are the author of the book “Close your eyes and sleep!”. What was the trigger to write this book?

Cooper: I was invited to a reading tour on a cruise ship. Despite this paradisiacal environment, I sweated and tossed and turned through the night again. Katja, a yoga teacher, slept in the cabin next door.

The next morning she told me about her heavenly night. And then I thought to myself: “That’s enough! Now I set out and try to find out: what actually is sleep? What can I do about insomnia and good sleep?”

Why is good sleep important?

Cooper: Sleep is extremely important for the brain, for learning, for memory. It is crucial for processing and sorting. Sleep is a mirror of our soul and society. At a time when everything is being optimized, however, we are in danger of overdoing sleep, making it a competitive sport – but that’s exactly what it shouldn’t be.

“Sleep is not a quantitative but a qualitative question”

You are on your way with your sleeping difficulties. When you meet doctors, researchers, in the sleep laboratory, you will find out…

Cooper: I am a lark, an early riser, as I learned from Professor Roenneberg. I just can’t wait until midnight with my girls to see who will be Germany’s next flop model; the girls then sleep until late or the alarm clock wakes them up at seven o’clock.

However, my internal clock wakes me relentlessly between four and five. As an early riser, if I want to start the day halfway well rested, I have to go to bed by nine-thirty at the latest. It is important that you find your sleep type and your very own sleep rhythm.

Don’t we need eight hours of sleep?

Cooper: Sleep is not a quantitative but a qualitative question. It’s all about: How do I wake up the next morning? I can wake up at 5:15 am and feel refreshed – if I get sleep early enough before midnight.

You write: “If you really want to find a good night’s sleep, you have to embark on a long journey to knowledge and knowledge.” What are your fundamental insights?

Cooper: Instead of swallowing pills, we bed evaders must learn to become our own sleeping pill. I didn’t become a super sleeper. My idea that I too could fall into a little coma on command was wishful thinking and self-deception.

In the meantime I have understood: Sleep is a grandiose projection screen for our soul, our desires and fears. As I am, so I sleep: longing, ambitious, anxious, consuming myself; or satisfied, confident, at peace with me. The well-known Hamburg medical historian Prof. Osten gave me a piece of advice: Our mental state is reflected in our sleep.

That doesn’t sound so new…

Cooper: Correct. But I had to learn: It is not enough to get such a message. In order to really understand how much sleep reflects our innermost being, it requires a thorough examination of ourselves. That is why it is so important not just to read two lines about it, but to deal with it in a book.

It was very difficult for me to realize that I was taking with me to bed a despondent soul that was gnawing away at the demands placed on me and life.

Who likes to recognize a dissatisfied man in the mirror? Who admits to themselves that they are making an actually good life with a wonderful wife and three great daughters unnecessarily difficult through foolish comparisons and unattainable targets?

Bad sleep has shown me the way to self-knowledge. When I wake up in the morning now, I’m thankful for a good night’s sleep, make our beds much happier and more confident, and start a day with more energy when I try to let go and say “Never mind, boy!” in the evening. to snuggle back into the down.

Don’t be afraid of the sleep laboratory

When is a sleep problem a case for the doctor?

Cooper: When you wake up constantly exhausted. I then recommend going to a specialist and visiting a sleep laboratory. You don’t have to be afraid of that. I slept well there in the middle of the tubes.

The Dieter who thought you were doing this for the book had to realize: man, my wife Esther is right. I snore quite a lot, so I belong on the couch in the living room from time to time. What I didn’t expect: I also have moderate sleep apnea.

Sleep apnea occurs when the muscles in the upper airways relax. Why do men snore? Are sleep masks the savior?

Cooper: Yes, women breathe loudly, they have better tissue in their throats. Men are more likely to snore for biological reasons. A common reason for this in men is obesity or alcohol. You can do something about it. You can only find out about sleep apnea by visiting a specialist. And yes, sleep masks can be very helpful.

What if I don’t sleep well now?

Cooper: Don’t freak out, don’t pressure yourself to perform when it comes to sleep time. But importantly, we rule out medical reasons for poor sleep. Contact the German Society for Sleep Research. Don’t be afraid to go to the sleep laboratory. Watch the lifestyle.

Good sleep for you today is …?

Cooper: I had to learn to let it be, say to myself: I’ve done enough today. I don’t have to do anything in my sleep now. Sleep doesn’t want to be stamped into any corset, it wants to be respected and embraced. Sleep is a partner and as in any good partnership, it expects consideration. If we don’t treat him with respect and care, we get paid for it. Again, sleep is often the mirror of our society and the mirror of our soul.

Thank you very much for the conversation.

Rüdiger Jope asked the questions.

To find help:

German Society for Sleep Research: dgsm.de

„ close your eyes and sleep! A bed escapee’s manual for a good night’ (Berlin Verlag) by Dieter Bednarz. The journalist, author and speaker sleeps more peacefully today. For 30 years he reported as a correspondent for Der Spiegel from the Arab world. Among other things, he is available for lectures on the subject of sleep: dieterbednarz.de