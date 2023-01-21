It helps Facta.news to fight misinformation, report suspicious content via WhatsApp on 3421829843 or click here. Together we will make the internet a safer place!

On January 20, 2023 the editorial staff of Facta.news received a tip asking to verify an article published on January 18th at The Journal of Italy and entitled “Covid vaccines, the study by the University of Bologna on breaking latest news: 41% of those vaccinated with the fourth dose died. The data published in the journal Vaccines “.

According to reports, the experts who conducted the research concluded that “the results show that among the vaccinated there was no risk of serious disease” and that vaccinated people who have contracted the coronavirus are better protected against the disease than to those who have recovered without having been vaccinated. For the author of the article published on Newspaper of Italy, however, analyzing the research numbers, it would emerge that 40.8 percent of those vaccinated with the fourth dose in the province of breaking latest news, the area in which the research was carried out, would have died. The author has included a table that would report the numbers of people who have received zero to four doses of the anti-Covid vaccine and the related deaths recorded.

This is a series of misleading information, which conveys false news.

The research mentioned in the article under review was published in December 2022 in the scientific journal Vaccines. This is an analysis conducted from January 2021 to July 2022 on the population of the province of breaking latest news, in Abruzzo, which evaluated the incidence of serious adverse events potentially related to the anti-Covid vaccine based on vaccination status.

According to the study, vaccinated subjects did not show an increased risk of death compared to unvaccinated subjects and the anti-Covid vaccination was not associated with “an increase in mortality or serious adverse events potentially related to the vaccine“. Furthermore, Lamberto Manzoli, author of the study, medical epidemiologist and professor at the Department of Medical and Surgical Sciences of the University of Bologna, specified to Bologna Today that “the safety profile of the vaccines used during the pandemic has been confirmed: it will now be important to continue the follow-up over a longer period”.

Contrary to what is reported in the article object of our analysis, the data on mortality in relation to the number of doses of the anti-Covid vaccine received does not indicate that “41 percent of those vaccinated with the fourth dose died”. Let’s see why.

In the article of Newspaper of Italy, a table is presented showing what, according to the author, are the numbers of people who received from zero to four doses and the related deaths recorded by the research authors for each category. Among these is a column that indicates that out of 8,213 people who received the fourth dose, there would have been 3,351 deaths, or 40.8 percent of the total.

Table inserted in the article published in the Giornale d’Italia and verified by Facta.news

These numbers, however, do not match what is contained in the research.

In the study by the University of Bologna, the authors clarified that the people who participated in the research and who had received the fourth dose were 8,213. The same study, however, does not contain any indication of the number of deaths related to this category.

In fact, the text contains a table showing the number of people considered in the research and the relative doses of the anti-Covid vaccine (from zero to three or more doses) that they received, indicating the number of deaths from any cause register for each category. As can be seen in the diagram, there is no number indicating the people who received the fourth dose. The last column, on the other hand, shows the total number of people considered to have received at least one dose (thus adding up the numbers in the three previous columns).

Tabella contenuta nello studio “COVID-19 Vaccination Did Not Increase the Risk of Potentially Related Serious Adverse Events: 18-Month Cohort Study in an Italian Province”

The author of the article has therefore created a table that does not correspond to the numbers contained in the aforementioned study, comparing data that have nothing to do with each other: he has in fact entered the (correct) number of people who received the fourth dose , but linked it to the number of total deaths of all people vaccinated, creating an incorrect percentage.

As clarified in the research, overall all-cause mortality was “significantly higher among unvaccinated individuals than among those who received at least one dose of the vaccine,” 4.23 percent versus 1.29 percent, respectively. Furthermore, the average monthly rate of deaths was “2.26 × 1000 individuals among the unvaccinated and 0.97 × 1000 among those vaccinated with at least one dose”.

