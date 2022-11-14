Increased risk of serious illness, including cancer, for those taking particular types of supplements.

It would be nicotinamide riboside, belonging to vitamin B3 to give more origin to serious diseases. Let’s explore the topic together and see why these supplements can give rise to serious ills.

Everyone is aware that taking food supplements can be very beneficial to health. In fact, many studies show how these can contribute to the well-being of the whole organism by giving it an innumerable amount of nutrients and benefits for our health. There are so many on the market, each one takes on a particular function, helping our body to synthesize and store what the body alone cannot. However, some studies have shown that a particular supplement does not help our body by causing the opposite effect. Let’s see what it is.

Vitamin B3 powered supplements

According to some studies it has been possible to create a connection between the consumption of nicotinamide riboside (NR), a specific form of vitamin B3 and the development of serious diseases such as cancer. In particular, the team of researchers led by Elena Goun The University of Missouri showed that consuming high levels of NR can increase the risk of developing breast cancer or brain cancer metastases. This is stated by the teacher herself: “Once the cancer reaches the brain, the results are deadly because there are currently no viable treatment options”.

What is Nicotinamide Riboside?

As previously stated, it is an alternative form of vitamin B3. This particular type of vitamin acts as a fuel for many biological processes such as the transformation of food into energy, repair of damaged DNA, fortification of cell defense systems. Researchers have shown how concentrations of the nicotinamide riboside behavior can be detected in cancer cells. In fact, after various experiments it was possible to observe how with the continued integration of this group of vitamins it led to a significant increase in the prevalence of cancer and also to the formation of brain metastases.