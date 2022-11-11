That beer has many beneficial effects for the body it is now well known (obviously if taken in limited quantities and without exaggerating). But what could it be a panacea for the health of our brain and for prevent degenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’sseems to be an absolute novelty and scientifically proven.

Apparently, however, there is really a possibility that a good beer can be good for our health. And, to be honest, the main responsible for these benefits is a key element of the drink, or the one that gives it its classic bitter taste so loved by gourmets: the hops!

That’s right: inside the precious inflorescences used to give flavor to beer some would hide chemicals capable of inhibiting the aggregation of beta amyloid proteinsassociated by science with the onset of Alzheimer’s disease.

Research proving these claims was made public by a recently posted scientific article on ACS Chemical Neuroscience and was conducted by a group of researchers from the Milano-Bicocca University andMario Negri Institute of Pharmacological Research IRCCS. An all-Italian work, therefore, which demonstrates precisely that especially hopped beers can help prevent Alzheimer’s.

But once all this has been established, which beers contain the most hops? If even the classic “blondes” that we take in the pizzeria or at the bar they represent a mid-level choice with regard to the hop content, they are the Indian Pale Ale and their variants (American Pale Ale, NEIPA and so on…) The queens of hops. A nice IPA, bitter and refreshing, is therefore a way to do us good!

In fact, it is the researchers themselves who claim that this study does not aim to push consumers towards more bitter and hoppy beersbut still specify that hops compounds are proven to be a good basis for fighting the development of Alzheimer’s.