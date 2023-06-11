Home » This type of heart attack affects women under 60 and in good health: how to recognize the symptoms
Health

by admin
Women under 60 are exposed to the risk of heart attack even when they are in good health, finally discovered why.

Researchers have found out why sudden heart attacks also occur in women who appear perfectly healthy. The outcome of the Parisian study was published in the scientific journal Nature Genetics.

It led to a unexpected twist which also pays attention to the symptoms to pay attention to in order to prevent them.

Why healthy women between the ages of 40 and 60 suffer a heart attack

For a long time the general idea was that women were less exposed than men when it comes to cardiovascular disease. The reality is that these can affect both men and women even if objectively there is a different incidence. However, spontaneous coronary dissection is the cause of heart attack in 9 out of 10 women, these are aged between between 40 and 60 years of age and are in perfect health. On the other hand, myocardial infarction mainly affects elderly and overweight men.

Heart attack between the ages of 40 and 60, the causes (tantasalute.it)

The inner wall of the artery it tears detaching itself from the external part, the blood begins to penetrate between the walls, a clot is generated which blocks the flow of blood, hence the heart attack. There is not enough knowledge on the subject and that is why it is still underestimated compared to other forms of heart attack. The danger it is really linked to its silence, there do not seem to be specific elements such as being overweight or smoking in this case.

Il Center for Cardiovascular Research in Paris has done a thorough job precisely to trace the symptoms that you can watch out for. By comparing the data of 1900 sick people and 9300 healthy people they were able to define that the causes are genetic. This paves the way for pharmacological therapy but surely what can be acted on from the outside are the factors that increase the risk:

  • High cholesterol
  • Overweight
  • Type 2 diabetes
  • Hypertension

These have no proven link to disease, however if an already problematic body with previous pathologies suffers a heart attack there is little chance that he will survive. So although these are not the causes but of genetic origin, on which not much can be done at the moment, one can still vary one’s lifestyle to better respond to any subsequent therapies.

Recognize the symptoms e intervene promptly but it is always fundamental. Not only pain in the chest as in men but also continuous problems of digestion, fatigue, sweating, blockage in the stomach, sensation of a punch at the sternum are among the most common and obvious factors to report immediately.

