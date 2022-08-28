Home Health this typology extraordinarily reduces the possibility
Extra virgin olive oil is a condiment rich in benefits for the human body. Recent research has shown that there is a type of oil that protects the brain and heart.

In older people regular consumption of oil is capable of reduce the risk of stroke 41%. Extra-virgin olive oil has always been considered a food capable of protecting our heart and arteries.

Oil: a cure-all for strokes and heart attacks

One cause of heart attack or stroke involves the rupture of plaque within the artery. Once formed, the blood clot blocks the flow of blood to the heart or brain, leading to formation of stroke and heart attack.

One way to reduce the risk of heart attack and stroke is to prevent plaque from building up inside the arteries and prevent any plaque from breaking down. Can olive oil do this? Studies show that people who follow the traditional Mediterranean diet have a lower risk of heart attack and stroke.

Why can olive oil and olive oil consumption prevent or remove plaque buildup inside the arteries? Olive oil is high in heart-healthy monounsaturated fats, a type of fat that experts believe is healthier for the heart.

Olive oil is also rich in antioxidants, substances that fight free radicals that damage cells and tissues and cause inflammation.

Some of the antioxidants in olive oil include tyrosol, hydroxytyrosol and oleuropein. These antioxidants can play a role in protecting against cardiovascular disease.

In fact, there is some evidence that the components of olive oil can remove plaque inside the arteries, thus reducing the risk of stroke and heart attack.

Why is extra virgin olive oil healthier?

The antioxidants in olive oil are called PHENOL and probably explain many of his health benefits.

The amount of phenols is greater in extra virgin olive oil than in standard olive oil, which is more refined. Therefore, it is best to purchase unrefined extra virgin olive oil to maximize its health benefits.

A diet that sees the consumption of extra virgin olive oil can reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease as well improves HDL cholesterol level.

The lipids of which the extra virgin olive oil is made up of 75% oleic acid and linolenic acid, so-called essential fatty acids.

The so-called “good” fatty acids help your heart by controlling bad cholesterol (LDL) and enhancing the “good” cholesterol (HDL), which cleans the arteries.

