What is the richest variety of honey from a nutritional point of view? A study analyzes antioxidants in various types and identifies three that contain the most of all

Honey has been a divine ingredient for thousands of years, with antibacterial, antioxidant properties and rich in vitamins as well as sugars. Now a new study has identified the variety with the highest amount of antioxidants that is likely to become your favorite, given the great power to scavenge free radicals discovered by scientists.

A research team fromUniversity of West Of Scotland conducted a study with a very clear objective: to identify which element within some varieties of honey was responsible for its antioxidant action:

Honey is known to have many health benefits, such as antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, and immune system-boosting qualities. However, its antioxidant action is difficult to measure due to its connection to various substances, including enzymes, sugars and plant substrates. […] Our research sought to isolate the compounds to understand which variety of honey generated the greatest antioxidant activity, thus producing the best protection against harmful free radicals, said Dr. Mostafa Rateb, of the UWS School of Computing, Engineering and Physical Sciences.

And indeed, the study succeeded in its intent: the honey varieties produced from floral bases seem to have the most effective compounds. Of all of them, the citrus honey. The other two varieties are those a based on Clover and Marjoram.

Although the latter two still have excellent antioxidant properties, the citrus one has proved to be the richest in some crucial compounds.

According to the Scottish team, these key compounds for antioxidant properties are:

esperidine (which is usually found in the peel of citrus fruits)

caffeic acid

But why is it so important to limit free radicals?

Free radicals are a threat that should not be underestimated for our body. There are multiple studies indicating how free radicals damage cells and DNA, leading to the development of several diseases including cancers.

For this reason, economical, healthy and completely natural solutions are the future for a long-lasting and happy life. Honey – or in any case some compounds it contains – will be precious allies in limiting the action of free radicals and enjoying a sweeter life!

