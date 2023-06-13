This vegetable reduces the risk of osteoporosis (but you either love it or hate it)

Did you know that you can reduce your risk of developing osteoporosis simply by eating a particular food?

As we get older, physical problems can arise that cause weakness and fragility: among these we can find osteoporosis.

When we talk about osteoporosis we refer to a systematic disease that affects the skeletal system. It it is characterized by a low mineral density and leads to a deterioration of bone tissue. The skeletal system can then become so weak that it can even suffer fractures.

The causes of osteoporosis: female osteoporosis

This disease it mostly affects older women, and precisely because of the age factor it is also called senile or post-pause osteoporosis. We find two distinct types of osteoporosis:

Primary osteoporosis : it is due to a sudden hormonal lowering, especially estrogen which is also linked to bone metabolism. It can also be due to excessive thinness, a sedentary life, an incorrect diet in which there is a calcium deficiency, an early menopause and a genetic predisposition

: it is due to a sudden hormonal lowering, especially estrogen which is also linked to bone metabolism. It can also be due to excessive thinness, a sedentary life, an incorrect diet in which there is a calcium deficiency, an early menopause and a genetic predisposition Secondary osteoporosis : this instead is due to the assumption of some drugs, such as anticoagulants, antacids, anti-convulsants; a but also in the presence of other pathologies such as celiac disease, hyperthyroidism or Crohn’s disease.

In cases relating to primary osteoporosis, given that the causes depend mainly on the lifestyle that one decides to lead, you can try to implement prevention techniquesespecially related to nutrition.

Here’s what to eat to reduce your risk of osteoporosis

Is exactly the nutritionist Paolo Jùniori.e. a professor of the nutrition course which takes place at the Maurìcio de Nassau university center in Recife in Brazil, to explain to us how the squash can help fight the risk of osteoporosis. The chayote is a prickly pear-shaped vegetable, which can be used in one’s diet both raw and cooked, and in various recipes thanks to its versatility. Chayote brings various benefits, as it has a low calorie content, is rich in water, potassium, phosphorus, magnesium and vitamins A and C.

“It strengthens bones, prevents the onset of osteoporosis and also collaborates with the immune system. Thanks to the dietary fiber found in food, chayote helps control blood sugar levels”. In addition, chayote also promotes hair hydration and is therefore also useful for more general body care.



