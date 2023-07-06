This Very Common Drink Protects Your Heart From Diseases | Shocking news

A recent study has revealed an interesting link between this famous drink and cardiovascular health: what is it?

Did you know that the trick to a well-functioning and healthy heart could already be found on the tables of millions of Italians, hidden in a bottle? Well, even if it’s nothing new that our well-being depends on nutrition, this news could shock you.

This beloved drink has a beneficial power on our heart: let’s find out what it is – thewisemagazine.it

A recent study has in fact demonstrated the power of a beloved and widely consumed drink on our cardiovascular health: no small matter. Complications from cardiovascular disease are estimated to be among the leading causes of death worldwide, with as many as 18 million people dying in 2017 alone.

The drink friend of the heart

Yet, as we said, the solution could be found at the bottom of the glass. What are we talking about? You may have already guessed it, but we’ll give you some clues: it’s a drink that has been consumed for thousands of years, a source of national pride for us Italians who produce excellent labels, and which has positive effects above all on good humor. Yes, that’s the wine!

Wine is good for the heart, if consumed in moderation – thewisemagazine.it

A team of scholars has decided to investigate the effect of this drink on the health of our cardiovascular system, looking for some link. Their research, published in the journal Nutrients Journal, has unearthed staggering data that could overturn our previous beliefs. Scholars have observed in amazement how moderate consumption of this drink can actually improve our heart health.

To what do we owe this positive effect? Studies have shown that several ingredients found in wine, such as resveratrol, may have beneficial effects against diseases such as coronary heart disease and certain types of cancer. Also noteworthy are the properties of the non-flavonoid polyphenolsnatural compounds present in red wine and also friends of the heart, with their action anti-inflammatory, antioxidant e antimutagenic.

And if you’re a teetotaler, there’s something for you too: even alcohol-free wines keep the antioxidant effectsproviding protection against thrombosis.

It’s the dose that makes the cure, it’s the dose that makes the poison

But before you rush to uncork that bottle of wine you have in your pantry, there are a few details you should take into consideration. As in many things, here too the guiding principle is moderationand it is the dose that makes the cure, as well as the poison.

The study showed that wine has positive effects on general health, helping to prevent some cardiovascular diseases, but only if its consumption is mild to moderate.

Excessive consumption of alcohol, on the other hand, can have devastating effects. Wine interacts with many drugs and can be the cause of more than 200 diseasesas well as being potential cause of addiction with all its harmful consequences including the increase of risk of suicide. In conclusion, go ahead and drink, but never exaggerate: the beneficial effects of grape nectar would be nullified, and you would run big risks. Always drink in moderation!