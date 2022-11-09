Home Health this winter we will be dealing with three viruses in total
After the pandemic, here is the triplendemic. This winter we will have to deal with three different viruses: coronavirus, the classic seasonal flu and Rsv

Degree in Communication Sciences at the University of Palermo. Professional journalist since 2006. He joined Virgilio Notizie after various journalistic experiences between Palermo and Milan. I am mainly interested in news, politics and economics. Every now and then I write a book.







L’epidemia da coronavirus continues and with winter just around the corner, the arrival of the classic is expected seasonal influence. To further complicate the situation it takes a third virusil respiratory syncytial virus (Rsv). The intertwining of these three elements in the same territory and affecting the same population has a name: triplendemia.

