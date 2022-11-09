Degree in Communication Sciences at the University of Palermo. Professional journalist since 2006. He joined Virgilio Notizie after various journalistic experiences between Palermo and Milan. I am mainly interested in news , politics and economics. Every now and then I write a book.











L’epidemia da coronavirus continues and with winter just around the corner, the arrival of the classic is expected seasonal influence. To further complicate the situation it takes a third virusil respiratory syncytial virus (Rsv). The intertwining of these three elements in the same territory and affecting the same population has a name: triplendemia.

The term ‘triplendemic’ (in Italian, triplendemic) was coined in the United States to describe the situation that is expected to face between the end of 2022 and the beginning of 2023.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus continues to strike, with the latest weekly Covid bulletin speaking of 166,824 new infections and 496 deaths.

In this complicated situation, Giovanni Maga, director of the Cnr of Paviainterviewed by ‘La Repubblica’ pays particular attention to the little ones.

Triplendemia, alarm for children

“Babies are not vaccinated against Sars-CoV-2 – says Maga – and they are little against the flu, although the vaccine in the latter case is available (it can be done from 6 months) and recommended especially for children because in schools and kindergartens it is easy to get infected. But the response to vaccination is not often high because parents underestimate its importance ”.

No vaccine against the respiratory syncytial virus

The situation, continues Giovanni Maga, is complicated by the fact that as regards the respiratory syncytial virus “they do not exist preventive measures, ie vaccinesto fight it “.

And again: the respiratory syncytial virus, “which mainly affects children, causes bronchiolitis or bronchial affections in children, and in Europe causes about tens of thousands of cases a yearas well as unfortunately also a deaths“.

But is it therefore possible to contract the triplendemic, or to become infected at the same time with Covid-19, seasonal flu and respiratory syncytial virus?

Photo source: ANSA

The Covid ward of an Italian hospital, archive photo.

Maga specifies that the probability is there and that “it is not the most insignificant and this – she adds – must be the object of a lot of attention”.

The situation is further complicated by the continuous emergence of new coronavirus variants, which can cause a new increase in infections and require vaccine updates.

Extend vaccination to children

Giovanni Maga’s invitation is therefore to resort to vaccination against seasonal flu and Covid-19: “We extend the vaccination campaign as much as possible to the pediatric age, both against Covid and against flu. Because already at the beginning of the pandemic it was seen that the elderly who had been given the flu vaccine had an organism more protected against the RSV virus ”.

