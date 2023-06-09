Home » “This world won’t make me bad”: the preview of the new Netflix series by Zerocalcare is full of audiences and laughter – the video
Health

“This world won’t make me bad”: the preview of the new Netflix series by Zerocalcare is full of audiences and laughter – the video

by admin
“This world won’t make me bad”: the preview of the new Netflix series by Zerocalcare is full of audiences and laughter – the video

There is the audience of the great occasions for «This world will not make me bad», the new series by Zerocalcare for Netflix. You can enter the Città dell’Altra Economia from 20.30, but already two hours before the line starts from Largo Frisullo and ends up almost at the entrance to the slaughterhouse.

The launch event includes a giant screen set up in front of the Fort and the projection of the first two episodes. But first we have to follow the whole path of zerocalcarian activities. It begins in Largo Tor Sta Ceppa with the Existential Labyrinth: the path is made by those who enter by choosing between two options in perfect comic style. It goes without saying that the only way to find out is to follow his philosophy.

Launch event of the TV series «This world won’t make me bad» by Zerocalcare (Photo by Alessandro D’Amato)
Launch event of the TV series «This world won’t make me bad» by Zerocalcare (Photo by Alessandro D’Amato)

There is the games room where you can try video games and the Take ‘em all, target shooting with balls of cards in which the journalist engages with limited success. There is La Bocca dell’Armadillo, which like the Mouth of Truth offers eternal advice: “However, in the end your mother was right”.

Launch event of the TV series «This world won’t make me bad» by Zerocalcare (Photo by Alessandro D’Amato)

And above all there is Doctor Calcare’s Cabinet of Horrors, which mimics Caligari but is more comical than scary. Though the dark room with the armadillo is worth the visit.

Launch event of the TV series «This world won’t make me bad» by Zerocalcare (Photo by Alessandro D’Amato)
Launch event of the TV series «This world won’t make me bad» by Zerocalcare (Photo by Alessandro D’Amato)

Finally, fishing for anxieties which guarantees, together with the attendance of at least two attraction milks, the achievement of a Master’s degree in self-sabotage and also an unmissable gadget.

Launch event of the TV series «This world won’t make me bad» by Zerocalcare (Photo by Alessandro D’Amato)
Launch event of the TV series «This world won’t make me bad» by Zerocalcare (Photo by Alessandro D’Amato)

The screening starts at 21.30. Michele Rech also intervenes first and advises not to applaud immediately: «And if it makes you disgusted at the caz..?». The first episode explodes with a powerful acronym and the usual Secco who wants to go get an ice cream. The Counting Crows accompany the two on a street lined with posters saying “No to ethnic substitution”. Because in the Tor Sta Ceppa district they have opened a reception center and the pogrom is around the corner. People applaud, some laugh to tears. 35 people landed from Libya are “human beings” and clashes between “ours” and the Nazis are looming. But Zerocalcare’s mother worries: he can’t go to jail because he has adenoids. He replies that they no longer arrest him «because I make series on Netflix». Continuing to tell the rest would be spoilers. But the series comes out tonight at midnight: there’s little to wait.

Launch event of the TV series «This world won’t make me bad» by Zerocalcare (Photo by Alessandro D’Amato)

Read on about Open

Read also:

See also  ++ Iss, incidence below 50, hospital employment decreases. Salt Rt ++ - Healthcare

You may also like

Covid-19, situation in Italy 29 May

Vegan cold cuts: 13 out of 19 products...

Turkish cargo ship seized by knife-wielding migrants south...

Innovative medical therapy methods for hair loss

cherries at 8 euros, 5.20 for a kilo...

Does vaccinating against shingles prevent the risk of...

Eat better in old age HEALTH ADHOC

Authorization to reduce the minimum hours of pharmacy...

The Prevention Act – relaunch planned – health...

What is the recommended amount of cod to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy