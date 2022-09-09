It will have happened to you at least once in your life that you have to deal with the annoying cold sores, and if you deduced the cause from a close contact with infected people, know that in reality the origin of the problem could have to do with this action.

L’herpes labial, also known as “lip fever”, is an infection in the lips that causes the onset of small red and white bubbles, filled with yellowish and clear serum.

It is therefore an infectious disease generated by the Herpes Simplex Virus which causes the infection, and which in addition to manifesting itself on the lips can also spread on the nose and near the throat and mouth, but also in the neck and lymph nodes, with consequent sore throat or fever and body aches.

A problem determined not only by close contact, fever, stress or excessive exposure to the sun, because this too action wrong could be cause.

What causes cold sores?

When herpes occurs it is never a good thing, since the presence of these blisters can also be accompanied by symptoms such as itching, pain and sometimes more severe symptoms such as headache, body aches, etc. And since this is a nagging problem, how can it be prevented?

Definitely avoid using and sharing the same items used by infected people, but also limit the consumption of alcohol. In fact, this, together with the others already mentioned, could be one of the causes of this problem, even if less known. The Humanitas website also talked about it, citing the consumption of alcohol among the possible causes.

So, now that you know that even drinking alcohol could in some way affect the appearance of the problem, pay close attention to the use you make of it. And if this is not the cause, I advise you to consult your trusted doctor, who will be able to show you the best way to to intervene. But remember that any useful care always begins with the table.

That said, consuming excess alcohol is never good, which is why you should avoid doing it, regardless of whether you have herpes or not.