On 20 November, 199 visits of boys and girls under the age of 14 were registered in the emergency departments of hospitals in the province of Venice, most of them under the age of four. None were in serious condition: almost all had high fevers and difficulty breathing due to the seasonal flu. On the other hand, a 30 percent increase in accesses was reported at the Gaslini hospital in Genoa compared to last year. There have also been similar and significant increases in many other Italian hospitals.

Although not very indicative because they relate to individual healthcare facilities or provinces, the data showing the trend of hospital accesses are a rather clear sign of the fact that this year seasonal flu arrived earlier than in recent years. Silvestro Scotti, general secretary of FIMMG, the Italian federation of general practitioners, said that never in the last 15 years has there been a flu peak comparable to this year’s. “Looking at current data, the trend suggests a much higher peak than that of past epidemics,” said Scotti.

The estimates released by the Higher Institute of Health confirm the fears of the doctors. According to a recent report relating to the last week of November, there are an estimated 762,000 cases of influenza in Italy. Since the start of the flu season, 2.5 million cases have been reported. In 2021, over the same period, 1.3 million cases had been reported.

In the last week of November, the reported incidence was 12.91 cases per thousand assisted. Last year in the same period the incidence was 4.8 cases per thousand assisted, while in 2020 it was 2.38 cases per thousand assisted.

The highest incidence was reported in the age group up to 4 years, but in recent weeks it has also been increasing among 5 to 14 years, while there have been few cases among older people.

Estimates relating to cases of influenza are made by the Istituto Superiore di Sanità through an epidemiological surveillance system known as “InfluNet”, which collects reports on cases found in Italy and which periodically produces reports on their progress. The data is provided by over a thousand sentinel doctors, who indicate how many of their patients have shown flu-like illnesses (ILI), and by 22 laboratories, which analyze samples taken from patients and sent by sentinel doctors to ascertain the possible presence of influenza viruses.

The course of cases of flu is usually regular. As also observed during the various waves of coronavirus, the number of cases grows due to the contagion until it reaches a peak and then declines. In recent years, the incidence curve has almost always grown in the first half of January and then reached its peak between the end of January and the beginning of February. The last two years, however, have been very anomalous due to the pandemic which has significantly affected people’s habits and also had effects on the flu.

It is difficult to establish with certainty the factors that determine one flu season more severe than another, especially if other variables are involved, but some elements can still be identified. In 2020, the use of masks, physical distancing, closed premises, the ban on gatherings and travel restrictions also made it possible to limit the spread of seasonal flu. Last year there were more cases than in 2020 mainly due to the easing of protective measures. After the removal of the obligations decided by the government with the end of the emergency, today the use of protective devices to contain the spread of the virus is optional.

We tend to consider the flu as a winter season ailment that doesn’t cause serious consequences except for a few days in bed. In reality, flu syndromes can be dangerous and are among the leading causes of death worldwide.

Depending on the year and the different viruses in circulation, influenza causes up to 50 million cases with symptoms in European countries, and it is estimated that it leads to the death of 15,000-170,000 individuals. The incidence is usually higher among children, the elderly and people with health problems. Thousands of individuals are hospitalized each year from influenza and many of them fail to survive the infection, due to the complications that can occur.

For this reason it is important that people at risk – especially the elderly, but also those most exposed to the virus such as health workers – undergo the flu vaccine which reduces the risk of getting sick. The flu vaccine must be repeated every year because flu viruses (which do not belong to the coronavirus family) mutate very quickly and manage to evade the immune system, despite the defenses it develops after vaccines.

Influenza vaccines are an important tool for reducing risk, but the protection they offer varies greatly from year to year.

Walter Ricciardi, professor of Hygiene and Preventive Medicine at the Catholic University, former consultant to the Ministry of Health, said that this year the flu vaccination campaign went very badly. “What is needed is a combination of measures such as vaccination, both against Covid and against the flu, and the intensification of public health measures,” he said. «The individual response to epidemiological emergencies is not sufficient to protect the population: a public, coordinated and evidence-based approach is needed».