«Now you can even die», «I’ll shoot you in the mouth». These are just some of the verbal violence that echoed within the walls of the Don Uva psychiatric hospital in Foggia and which led to the indictment of 30 health workers and nurses. The story, set within the structure owned by the Universo Salute group headed by the Telesforo Group – controlled by Paolo Telesforo – would appear to be the tip of the iceberg of a story with very political connotations. It all began between 2012 and 2013 when Don Uva – together with two other structures – managed at the time by the ecclesiastical institution Congregazione Ancelle della Divina Provvidenza faced a financial crisis and was entrusted to the extraordinary administration of Mise. The appointment of Commissioner goes to the lawyer Bartolomeo Cozzoli, right arm of Francesco Boccia, a point of reference for the Democratic Party and at the time President of the Budget Commission of the Chamber of Deputies. A contested choice at the time of the pentastellato D’Ambrosio, which highlights the incompatibility of Cozzoli, a member of the Pd secretariat and a former consultant of the Congregation. Despite this, in 2017 the agreement between the Congregation and Universo Salute was signed at the Mise: a company created ad hoc – as shown by the financial statements examined by the Journal – by Paolo Telesforo, which buys the three structures for a value of 5 million euros. A figure based on an expert opinion by «Ernest Young» which clashes with those, for a value of around 400 million euros, previously obtained by the court of Trani.

On that occasion, the absence of the then minister Teresa Bellanova, always present at the Apulian tables, aroused a certain curiosity. To the oddities are added the alleged irregularities. The Apulian regional law of the time forbade “the transfer of the accreditation of private health facilities to subjects other than the owner of the business“. In short, the Congregation could not be excluded from management. Not even a month after, however, the change in regional legislation: the Don Uva, classified until then as a nursing home due to lack of hospital standards, can be transformed into a hospital in category A, therefore on a par with the Polyclinic of Bari. A transition not properly considered regular, also because Universo Salute is waiting for 2020 to deliver the documentation of the requirements, which by law should be presented in advance. But in 2020, according to a source in the newspaper, the compliance of the regional council with Universo Salute becomes evident. «At 1 pm on 5 September, or in the middle of the electoral campaign – says the source – the governor Emiliano meets Paolo Telesforo at the arch of the Nuova San Francesco Clinic and communicates his commitment to review the tariffs in order to allow Universo Salute to update the necessary contractual arrangements”. The promise becomes reality on 10 September when, with resolution 1512 of the regional council, Emiliano approves the new tariffs. A modification requested for years by the Congregation, but always denied by the same.

The recognition of the Telesforo Group is not long in coming. On the eve of the regional vote of 20 and 21 September 2020, Telesforo sends a letter – in the possession of the Giornale – inviting employees to vote for Emiliano. «Let us trust – writes Telesforo – those who have personally committed themselves, so that the renewal of the contract becomes a reality for all workers and not just for some. We support Michele Emiliano with our vote». Support for the governor immediately pays off. An Emiliano-branded operation transforms Don Uva into the operational arm of the public ASL and leads to the commissioning of the RSA where there were Covid outbreaks. The operation, financed by the ASL of Foggia, guarantees the passage of 2.3 million euros to the accounts of Universo Salute, but causes an outcry against a Region accused of having discriminated against the other RSAs, denying them funding of such importance . Carrying on the battle is the current senator Ignazio Lullo, at the time regional councilor in the ranks of Fdi. To date, according to regional resolution 1066 of last July 25, the requirement for carrying out the service at Don Uva is the presence, for each shift of 20-25 patients, of 4-5 healthcare workers and at least 1 nurse. This is the standard workforce for which the Puglia Region pays rates to Universo Salute. Is that so? From the transcript of the environmental interceptions, after the violence at Don Uva, one of the arrested persons showed that during the shifts the staff consisted of only 2 health workers.