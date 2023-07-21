“Those giant grains are due to the heat. The ice stays in the air and so it gets bigger»- breaking latest news

In Veneto hailstones like tennis balls. Damage, especially to crops and more than 100 people injured. How do you explain?

«All the fault of the Cape, which stands for “Convective available potential energy”, or the potential energy available to raise a mass of air – explains Lorenzo Tedici, meteorologist of the ilMeteo.it site -. When the warm air mass rises, because it is lighter, up to 12 km in height, and meets a cold air current, it freezes and forms hailstones. The grain, which has its own weight, falls but when the Cape, due to heat and humidity, is as high as it is in these days, pushes the grain up again, the hail freezes again, covering itself with another layer. In this continuous up and down the grain becomes bigger and bigger, until it manages to fall all the way to the ground».

In the home videos you can see the hail bouncing, as if they were really rubber balls.

“This is because the consistency of summer hail is of harder ice than similar phenomena that can occur in winter, when the grains are softer and look more like snow.” It seems that some have reached 10 centimeters in diameter. “The world record is 20 centimeters set in South Dakota on July 23, 2010. These are also quite large.”

In addition to hail, very strong gusts of wind and downed trees as we had seen during the Vaia storm.

Â«All this is due to a phenomenon that is defined as downburst, which is the combination of “down” and “burst” as an explosion. In practice these are vertical currents of cold air that descend very fast and when they touch the ground they explode and then spread radially, like a radial pattern. That’s why the downburst is different from tornadoes or tornadoes.’

In short, bad weather and extreme phenomena immediately after record heat waves, due precisely to the high temperatures.

Â«46.2 degrees centigrade was reached in Sardinia in Decimomannu on Wednesday, breaking the previous record which dated back to 2009. And I was struck by the fact that on Thursday morning, at 8.30, the column in Botricello, in Calabria, had already reached 38 degrees. It is certainly one of the strongest heat waves of the last twenty years.

Yet another proof of climate change?

â€œWithout a shadow of a doubt. We are increasingly witnessing extreme phenomena. And it’s just one that says: it’s hot, patience. In Croatia, for example, in recent days there have been two deaths». Will there still be high temperatures in the next few days? â€œNew peaks are expected on Monday and Tuesday. Perhaps we will break other records».

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

