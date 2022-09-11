We have arrived at the updated anticovid vaccines, and people are also wondering if those recovered from Covid should continue to be injected with serums or not.

IS a few days ago the news which will be available soon i new bivalent vaccines against Covid. Ma there are still doubts about the effectiveness of the former and above all people begin to “understand nothing more” about how many doses must farequanti boostere when to eventually terminate this therapy.

Il Covid unfortunately did many victims, we know it. But it is also true that at the moment the variants are less aggressive. Most Italians have done at least one, two or three doses, and some have also injected themselves with some additional boosters. Despite this, the Ministry of Health continues to recommend vaccination. Today, through updated vaccines.

It is about sera that contain two types of treatment, and according to the pharmaceutical companies they will serve to protect against the original Covid and Omicron. But Omicron is also “evolving”, we are already in several sub-variants, the last of which is Centaurus. There are not a few experts who express doubts about the effectiveness of these products, tested on very few subjects and probably already “old”. Because of the continuous variants that are formed.

The government’s ‘fix’ for anticovid vaccines and incredibly ignored scientific data

According to strong recommendations from our Ministry of Healthwith the advent of new vaccines it would go to expose a large portion of the population a continuous vaccinations, even close in time. We are in the fourth, and then the fifth, sixth and seventh vaccinations.

There are those who believe that all this is “pure madness”. Lo he states bluntly doctor Andrea Stramezziand medico which is also in favor of timely and home care for Covid patients. In fact, some doubts, even without being virologists, can peep into the mind.

Perhaps by reconnecting all the scientific data that have been produced so far. And those, yes, who have drawn them up by real scientists. Where do we start from? In our recent article we talk about the doubts raised by several researchers on the effectiveness of the first anticovid vaccine. Of which one to three doses have already been inoculated. There are so many contributions from scientists and from the article it is possible to access official pages of scientific journals who have published the aforementioned studies.

Not only: Pfizer is at the center of a potential scandal, because someone in Texas has reported very serious shortcomings in the management of trials. Something that will need to be clarified, but certainly cannot be ignored by the institutions. The health of people all over the world is at stake.

Yet, despite all these evidences, the Government, politicians (some more, some less) e especially the Ministry of Health continue to strongly recommend vaccination against Covid. And it’s not over why there is another study which adds to all those who should at least arouse some interest To whom it may concern. Here’s what it is.

“Those recovered from Covid must not take the vaccine”, now confusion reigns supreme

That natural immunity usually is more “efficient” than that given by the vaccine does not happen only with Covid. During the pandemic and then especially with the variants many people got sick, some even “without realizing it”.

So that doubts were also raised about vaccination methods. Many people perhaps they had already had Covid, but before getting vaccinated they could not verify it with analyzes or tests. They had to inject the serum because of the obligationsapplied as we remember above all to certain categories of workers and the over 50s.

the study that raises even more questions about the management of the disease

One studioBut, feeds the doubts that had already been posed by many researchers, doctors and scientists. Should those who have naturally recovered from Covid continue to be vaccinated? The risk is, paradoxically, that the immune defenses “go crazy” or even “collapse”.

The study that sought the answer to this question was carried out by researchers of the Altamedica institute. They used a particular method, flow cytometry on memory B-lymphocytes. The results showed that the naturally recovered have a very long immunological memory, which is able to fight new infections, even variants.

Come he claims also the Professor Claudio Giorlandino, scientific director of the Altamedica Research Institutethat’s what the discovery just made means.

“The experimental study, performed on a considerable number of subjects who contracted the infection, shows that the B lymphocytes are ready to reactivate immediately when they come again in contact with the virus, transforming into plasma cells which will then generate specific antibodies. Obviously there is no comparison on the effectiveness of natural immunity compared to the modest and limited post-vaccination one. Vaccines are only active against part of the virus, the spike proteinwhile natural antibodies are active against all the virus and therefore they are not afraid variants“.

See also it is the symptom of a serious illness Join the group job offers, bonuses, disability, law 104, pensions and news Receive free news on job vacancies and the economy every day Telegram – Group Facebook – Group

Even without being an expert doctor, these words make the concept very clear. So the question arises spontaneously: Why it continues to recommend strongly to all, indistinctly, vaccination or booster? Everyone can draw their own conclusions.