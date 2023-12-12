Those signs when going up and down stairs that may indicate a risk of dementia

The diagnosis of dementia represents a hard blow for both those who suffer from it and their loved ones. It is a very varied condition characterized by a progressive decline in brain capacity, which can cause memory problems and profound behavioral changes. Furthermore, it can affect the ability to think, speak and carry out the most basic daily activities. It is important to underline that dementia can also have a physical impact, manifesting itself, for example, with movement difficulties.

But are there specific symptoms that can be identified well in advance? The charity Alzheimer Scotland shared with Express and specific symptom related to the movement that could actually be observed. This is noticed when a person is affected by some form of dementia goes up and down the stairs.

In any case, you need to remember that every person with dementia is unique and how the disease affects it depends on which areas of the brain are most damaged. This is why symptoms, even early ones, and manifestations can be so different.

In any case, a key element to note is the eventual difficulty going up and down stairs. A person with dementia may in fact have difficulty lifting their legs and may therefore be more likely to slip or fall down steps. On the other hand, as explained, dementia can affect the way in which one moves in the surrounding environment, making accidents such as slips, trips and falls more common. You may also notice that the affected person begins to drag instead of lifting the legs during normal walking.

How to intervene

Obviously in these cases the practical problem to be faced is to make the stairs safe, whether they are inside an apartment or common, as in condominiums. For example, if there are worn or damaged carpets or step covers, they should be replaced. You must then make sure that the railings are solid and easy to grip (you can also install anti-fall handrails on both sides of the stairs). A good idea is also to improve the visibility of the steps by using paint or special protections on the edges. Furthermore, it is important to keep the stairs free of obstacles and try not to carry heavy objects while using them. The same analysis should also be carried out inside the home, regardless of the stairs, in search of potential dangers to make the context in which people suffering from dementia live more comfortable.

The most obvious signs

In the world, according to data from the World Health Organization, over 55 million people live with dementia, one of the main causes of disability and non-self-sufficiency among elderly people. The situation will not improve: forecasts predict 78 million patients by 2030.

The main symptoms of dementia can vary depending on the specific type but there are some common characteristics to keep an eye on. Memory loss, as mentioned, is one of the most obvious signs, especially for recent events. People with dementia may also experience thinking difficulties, problems in language, in understanding and judgment. They can happen suddenly changes in mood, in the interest for daily activities and in social relations. Other symptoms include difficulties managing behavior and emotions, as well as personality changes.

It is important to note that dementia is an extremely complex condition and that symptoms can vary from person to person. If you suspect dementia in yourself or a loved one, it is essential to see a doctor for an accurate evaluation and appropriate diagnosis. Timely treatment and adequate support can help improve the quality of life of people with dementia and their family members.

