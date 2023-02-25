In a year of war, the Russian embassy in Italy became the protagonist of threats to parliamentarians, complaints to journalists, propaganda maneuvers. And also a strange round of cash. From the day when Vladimir Putin invaded Kiev, Moscow tried to besiege Rome believing it was the “weak link” of the Western front. Since then the head of Russian diplomacy in Italy, Sergey Razov, was noted for a series of provocative initiatives which led the Farnesina to summon him several times. At first he sent an intimidating letter to the parliamentarians who were about to vote on the first military aid to Ukraine. And since the presidents of the chambers of the time did not intervene in defense of deputies and senators, he believed he could continue undisturbed: he paid for plane tickets to political leaders who invented mediators; he called the former premier to explain to them that «it was all the fault of Volodymyr ZelenskyTO”; he wedged himself in the folds of those parties that no longer wanted to send arms in the name of a rediscovered pacifism; he held a press conference in front of the Roman prosecutor’s office after filing a complaint against a newspaper article.

Con Mario Draghi e Giorgia Meloni at Palazzo Chigi, however, each of his shots went blank. Even if you never gave up. But while Razov was launching warnings towards the country "which bites the hand of those who helped it", his embassy ended up under the magnifying glass of the UIF. last year theItalian anti-money laundering unit he was alerted by certain movements on the three accounts of the Roman diplomatic office of the Russian Federation. One of the accounts operates in foreign currency, the other two in euros. And all together – coincidentally in conjunction with the outbreak of war – they triggered the alarm of the structure that operates at the Bank of Italy. There is a trace of it in the UIF documents, which show that the "reports" already began in the first half of 2022. In the second, if possible, they increased.

In the report dated 5 January 2023, the UIF described in detail the latest operations deemed “suspicious”. Between 17 and 20 October 2022 they were paid into the account “in currency” of the Russian diplomatic mission 400 thousand American dollars: money which â€œaccording to the documentation providedâ€ came from â€œstocksâ€ for â€œregular and daily activitiesâ€ of the embassy. Just four days later, an amount equal to was transferred from that account to one of the other two accounts 403 thousand euros. And from there, within a month, “five cash withdrawals” were made for a total of 410 thousand euros. The UIF notes: “In the light of the restrictive measures ordered by the EU against Russian entities or in any case attributable to the Russian Federation, following the crisis in Ukraine the handling of large amounts in cash appears suspect”.

The following month another particular operation was reported to the Anti-Money Laundering Unit: on 12 December – it is written – a security company "will deliver to the Russian embassy in via Gaeta 5 in Rome" a grant of 600 thousand euros, «consisting of six thousand 100 euro banknotes». "The supply – according to the Italian control structure – appears anomalous for the total value requested, if analyzed in the context of the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine". In short, only in the last quarter of 2022 did the Moscow diplomatic office in Rome make a move one million euros in cash. We do not know what all this liquidity was used for, let alone the possible recipients. It is certain that the use of so much money for "regular and daily activities" is excessive.