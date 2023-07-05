Those too many “No”s in the faces of children with epilepsy (05/07/2023)

It’s time to leave

“Before leaving, make sure you have your medical documentation with you, also to help rescuers in the event of a crisis. Knowing that you have epilepsy allows you to make the right decisions for the person involved; think of an airplane flight, a crisis can even push the pilot to land» explains Bellon. «Having the certification of the treatment plan with you avoids the seizure of liquids, such as children’s syrup, at the airport. For the rest, the other means of transport such as trains, buses and ships, do not present particular problems”. Now, the Lice has drawn up a decalogue for the traveler with epilepsy. A nice idea, even if one would think that those with epilepsy know very well what to do and that everyone else should rather be trained. Anyway, here it is:

1. Traveling by plane is possible. There are no laws or regulations that prevent people with epilepsy from traveling by air. If it is not fully checked, it is important to inform the crew. We recommend that you bring a statement from your neurologist certifying that you are fit to fly without specific assistance. Those with deficits associated with epilepsy will have to take into account any restrictions that the associated pathology entails.

2. Before leaving, checked at availability of drugs. Before departure, check with an epilepsy center to see if the medicine you usually take is available in the country you will be visiting.

3. Carry a contact list and medical records with you on the road. Bring a sheet with you with a brief description of the pathology you are suffering from, the list of useful contacts and instructions on what to do and who to contact in emergency situations. If you are traveling abroad, obtain a translation of any medical documentation you need into English or the local language.

4. Travel abroad, don’t forget your medicines. Bring your usual medicines with you or, if your stay is longer, arrange a shipment. Carry medicines for daily use in hand luggage and take care to keep a prescription for the medicine in case of need.

5. Travel to hot or tropical countries. If you travel to a hot or tropical country, always find out about the possible need for vaccinations and check with the specialist for any contraindications to current therapies. For example, although most vaccines are safe, if you have Epilepsy, some antimalarial prophylactic drugs are contraindicated.

6. Do not alter sleep-wake rhythms. It is advisable not to alter sleep rhythms because in some cases this can lead to crises. Seizure medications should be taken at the usual times for your time zone and adjusted as you go to the time zone of the country you are visiting. We recommend that you always discuss this with your neurologist before departure.

7. Insurance is important. Take out insurance that covers all medical and health expenses and any damages deriving from an epileptic seizure, especially if you travel to countries outside the European Union.

8. Sports activities indicated. Yes to running, mountain trekking, tennis, padel or beach sports such as beach volleyball and football.

9. Sport with moderate risk and some extra attention. Swimming, cycling, rowing, alpine or water skiing are sports that are not contraindicated in an absolute sense, but it is recommended to practice them preferably in the company and under the supervision of an adult who can help.

10. Contraindicated sports. Scuba diving, high altitude climbing, motorcycling, hang gliding or parachuting involve greater risks and are activities to be avoided; their practice can be approved in exceptional cases and, in any case, always after a preliminary neurological opinion.

