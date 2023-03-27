A randomized study examined the effect of a colorectal cancer screening program with colonoscopy on the risk of developing colorectal cancer. For this purpose, the follow-up data of 84,585 patients were included. The study showed a lower risk of colorectal cancer when participating in the early detection program. In addition, participation in the program was associated with a lower risk of dying from colorectal cancer compared to patients who did not participate in any screening program.

Colorectal cancer usually develops over a long period of time. It takes 5 to 10 years between a benign growth and a tumor that causes symptoms. Early detection of colorectal cancer therefore plays an important role in increasing the chances of a cure. Colorectal cancer can develop in any part of the colon, but it most commonly occurs in the rectum, which is the last section of the colon. The origin here is usually the constantly renewing intestinal mucosa. If the old mucous membrane cells are shed faster in one place than in the others, a cell accumulation occurs, which is also known as a polyp. In 90% of colon cancer cases, cancerous cells arise in such polyps.

Methods for early detection of colorectal cancer

Various methods are available for the early detection of colorectal cancer. A stool test examines the stool sample for blood, which indicates the presence of polyps or colorectal cancer. During the examination, even the smallest amounts of blood in the stool can be detected. Another option is the tactile examination. Here, the rectum is carefully palpated, which can also detect precursors of a tumor. However, the most reliable method is colonoscopy. With this, the intestine is examined with a flexible tube to which a light source and a camera are attached (colonoscope). Colon cancer precursors such as polyps or adenomas (a special form of colon polyps) can be detected and often removed directly.

The influence of participation in an early detection program with colonoscopy on the risk of colorectal cancer was now examined in a randomized study. For the study, participating patients were split 1:2 and either received an invitation to participate in a one-time colonoscopy or were not invited to any screening program. Follow-up data from 84,585 were analyzed. The median follow-up time was 10 years.

Lower risk of colorectal cancer by attending colonoscopy

42%) of the participants (11,843 patients) who were invited for a colonoscopy took part in one. The study showed that there was a lower risk of colorectal cancer in the invitee group. The risk of dying from colon cancer was also lower. No bowel perforations or procedural deaths occurred.

Risk of colorectal cancer within 10 years: group with invitation: 0.98%, group without invitation: 1.20% (risk reduction: 18%; risk rate, RR: 0.82; 95% confidence interval, CI: 0.64 – 1 ,16)

Risk of death from colorectal cancer: invited group: 0.28%, uninvited group: 0.31% (RR: 0.90; 95% CI: 0.64-1.16).

The authors concluded that in the study, the risk for the group of participants invited for a colonoscopy was lower than for the group who were not scheduled for screening.